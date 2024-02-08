Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'We are reorganizing our team to...': Snapchat's parent company plans 10% global workforce reduction

    The social media giant also indicated that it anticipates incurring approximately $55 million to $75 million in expenses associated with the restructuring, primarily stemming from severance costs.

    We are reorganizing our team to Snapchat's parent company plans 10% global workforce reduction snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 1:21 PM IST

    In a recent move, social media giant Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has declared plans to lay off approximately 10% of its global full-time employees, equating to around 500 jobs. This disclosure came through a regulatory filing on Monday, as reported by CNN. Snap emphasized that the restructuring aims to "reduce hierarchy and promote in-person collaboration."

    A Snap spokesperson informed CNN, "We are reorganizing our team to reduce hierarchy and promote in-person collaboration. We are focused on supporting our departing team members and are very grateful for their hard work and many contributions to Snap."

    The regulatory filing shed light on the company's strategic intent behind the layoffs, stating, "best position our business to execute on our highest priorities, and to ensure we have the capacity to invest incrementally to support our growth over time." However, Snap acknowledged that the process would be "subject to local law and consultation requirements" in each country, possibly extending the duration of the restructuring.

    Snap estimates incurring costs ranging from $55 million to $75 million related to the restructuring, primarily consisting of severance expenses. As of October 2023, the company had a workforce of approximately 5,367 full-time employees.

    This marks the second wave of significant layoffs for Snap, following a 20% reduction in its workforce in August 2022. Additionally, the company had cut around 3% of its staff last year, coinciding with the announcement of the closure of its AR Enterprise business.

    The tech sector at large has experienced a tumultuous period since 2022. According to data from layoffs.fyi, which tracks job losses in the tech industry, there were more than 232,000 job cuts in 2023 alone. In the current year, approximately 30,000 workers in the tech sector have already lost their jobs, according to the same data.

    Commenting on the industry trends, layoffs.fyi founder Roger Lee stated, "Tech companies are still trying to correct for their over-hiring during the pandemic surge, given that the high interest-rate environment and tech downturn have both lasted longer than initially expected."

    He added, "This year's layoffs are typically smaller and more targeted than the layoffs a year ago." The ongoing adjustments reflect the industry's efforts to align with evolving economic and market conditions.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 1:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tesla Chicken & Pizza shop owner loses 12,000 pounds in trademark battle with Elon Musk's company snt

    'Tesla Chicken & Pizza' shop owner in Greater Manchester loses trademark battle with Elon Musk's company

    MPC meeting outcome 2024: RBI keeps Repo Rate unchanged, What does that mean for your home loan EMI AJR

    MPC meeting outcome 2024: RBI keeps Repo Rate unchanged, What does that mean for your home loan EMI

    India IPO plans not confirmed yet, says Hyundai

    India IPO plans not confirmed yet, says Hyundai

    Gautam Adani rejoins $100 billion club after Hindenburg report; becomes world's 12th richest person snt

    Gautam Adani rejoins $100 billion club after Hindenburg report; becomes world's 12th richest person

    RBI MPC Meeting 2024: Governor Das keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5% AJR

    Unchanged trajectory: RBI holds Repo Rate steady at 6.50% for sixth consecutive time

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka : CM Siddaramaiah addresses Janaspandan program, touts 98 percent application disposal rate

    Karnataka : CM Siddaramaiah addresses Janaspandan program, touts 98 percent application disposal rate

    'We are here to preserve federal structure of India...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Jantar Mantar protest rkn

    'We are here to preserve federal structure of India...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Jantar Mantar protest

    Viral Video: Volcano erupts in southwest Iceland, 6th outbreak in Reykjanes peninsula since 2021 (WATCH) snt

    Viral Video: Volcano erupts in southwest Iceland, 6th outbreak in Reykjanes peninsula since 2021 (WATCH)

    Valentines Day 2024: 7 romantic hill stations in Europe ATG

    Valentine's Day 2024: 7 romantic hill stations in Europe

    Bengaluru doctor couple falls victim to Rs 6.20 crore luxury car scam, faces alleged rape threats vkp

    Bengaluru doctor couple falls victim to Rs 6.20 crore luxury car scam, faces alleged rape threats

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon