    Uniswap, BNB, and Big Eyes Coin: Three Cryptocurrency Projects You Must Watch

    Uniswap (UNI) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that facilitates the trading of ERC-20 tokens using an AMM (Automated Market Maker) model. ERC-20 Tokens are built on the Ethereum network and adhere to its blockchain standards.

    First Published Sep 2, 2022, 1:07 PM IST

    The cryptocurrency market has experienced another crash, so this is the best time to buy the dip. Investors can purchase tokens for cheap and reap the rewards when the market cycle becomes favorable. For most investors, the question remains: What factors should investors consider when putting crypto projects on their watch lists? First off, investors should look closely at the fundamentals powering the project. Next, they should examine its use cases to determine how useful the project is and what problems it solves. Furthermore, investors should look at the community of users to determine how active the project is and how much utility users derive from the project. The last thing investors should check is tokenomics. The tokenomics determines how the project’s token is distributed.

    Using the factors listed above, it would be easier for investors to screen project tokens before purchasing them. Three cryptocurrency projects that investors should watch are Uniswap (UNI), BNB (BNB), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG EYES). These three projects tick all the boxes and will put investors in a positive position. Here is our summary of these three projects. 

    Uniswap (UNI)

    Uniswap (UNI) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that facilitates the trading of ERC-20 tokens using an AMM (Automated Market Maker) model. ERC-20 Tokens are built on the Ethereum network and adhere to its blockchain standards. Uniswap launched in 2018, and the protocol facilitates trades between users and liquidity pools. These pools are funded by liquidity providers who deposit their crypto tokens in exchange for a share of trading fees.

    Uniswap was created to be a more stable protocol that users can trust. The UNI token is its governance token which holders can use to decide and shape the future of Uniswap. The Uniswap DAO has over three hundred thousand members that control its $1.6 billion treasury. Members of the DAO can vote on proposed changes and submit their own proposals. Uniswap was ranked as the most dominant decentralized exchange by trading volume in 2021. 

    BNB (BNB)

    BNB (BNB) is the native token of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The blockchain is owned by Binance, the largest cryptocurrency trading platform. Binance launched this blockchain as a faster, cheaper, and better alternative to existing blockchains. BNB is the utility token for the Binance Smart Chain and has multiple uses within the Binance ecosystem. The BNB token is also used to pay transaction fees and can also be staked to earn rewards. BNB burns half of the fees received from transactions as proposed in BEP-95, modeled after the Ethereum (ETH) EIP-1559 proposal.

    The BNB token is at the heart of the decentralized Binance network. BNB allows users to experience new, trusted, and cheap blockchains. Builders can also enjoy the various benefits of the Binance Smart Chain when they deploy contracts on the blockchain. This allows developers to create smooth projects that their users can enjoy.

    Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

    Big Eyes (BIG EYES) is a community token built for DEFI and NFTs. Big Eyes uses a cat mascot, and it aims to funnel liquidity into the DEFI and NFT ecosystems. Its token would allow more users to access various DEFI protocols. It would also give more value to users as they will have direct access to NFT markets. Big Eyes is a fully community-driven project and would be owned entirely by its community. At launch, 90% of the token would be available for users. 

    The BIG EYES tokens are the center of the project. Big Eyes draws inspiration from Japanese culture, and this is evident in its aesthetic. To be a part of this project, investors should join the ongoing pre-sale and start stacking tokens. Remember that you can earn various bonuses, and bonuses can stack.

    Big Eyes (BIG)

    Website: https://bigeyes.space

    Buy Big Eyes Coin: https://bigeyes.space/#signup

    Last Updated Sep 2, 2022, 1:07 PM IST
