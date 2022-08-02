UK Royal Mint launches new 'Lord Ganesh' gold bar to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

Each bar, which can be purchased on the Royal Mint website, is embossed with a specific serial number and packaged in a henna-patterned sleeve bearing the word Om. The 20-gram “999.9 positive gold” Ganesh gold bar has been on sale on-line since this week. It is priced at GBP 1,110.80.

For Ganesh Chathurthi, the Royal Mint of the UK has introduced a gold bar with a Ganesh engraving. Prior to Diwali last year, the Royal Mint launched a gold bar with Lakshmi engraving. With a platter of laddoos at his feet, Lord Ganesh is seen in his iconic position. As a defender and guardian, Ganesh frequently decorates the gateways of temples and other revered structures.

The 20-gram “999.9 positive gold” Ganesh gold bar has been on sale on-line since this week. It is priced at GBP 1,110.80. Each bars are intricately designed by the identical designer, Emma Noble, and depict Ganesha in his finest pose with a tray of sweets at his feet. The new 24-karat gold bar engraved with an image of Lord Ganesh for sale in the lead up to Ganesh Chaturthi on August 31, marking an expansion of its Indian-inspired gold minted bullion bar range.

Ganesh, the deity of good fortune, fresh starts, and wisdom, is frequently seen guarding and protecting the gates to temples and other revered structures. The son of Shiva and Parvati will for the first time this year also be depicted on a 20g gold bullion bar, the Royal Mint said on its website. Each bar has a distinct serial number engraved on it.