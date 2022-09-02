Today on Crypto Market News: Immunicorn Finance, Cardano, and Neo Offers You Great Returns.

Immunicorn Finance stands out as a project that gives importance to the profitability of its investors. Accordingly, the ecosystem, which has developed a highly profitable staking program, also allows investors to have a say in the DAO through staking.

Immunicorn Finance (IMU), which attracts particular attention in investment trends, is on the investors’ watch list in this period when the cryptocurrency markets exhibit a positive trend. In the cryptocurrency markets, which tend to gain value, high profit expectations can be seen from many projects, including the IMU token. In particular, large investors investing in altcoins emphasise that the market is giving full buying opportunities right now. In addition to IMU, Cardano (ADA) and Neo (NEO) are solid coins to invest in during this bear market.

Immunicorn Finance (IMU) Seems Resistant to the Effects of the Current Bear Market.

Immunicorn Finance stands out as a project that gives importance to the profitability of its investors. Accordingly, the ecosystem, which has developed a highly profitable staking program, also allows investors to have a say in the DAO through staking. Immunicorn Finance developers, who also stated that lending applications provide the opportunity to earn additional income, emphasise that the project will be a profitable investment in every period.

It is emphasised that a strong reserve is kept to protect the value of the IMU token and remain strong against unexpected movements. Thanks to the reserve held on BNB, the developers can keep token investors safe from the effects of a bear market.

Stating that it is a very comprehensive bug bounty program in terms of security, Immunicorn Finance seems to be one of the shining stars in the DeFi field when this crypto winter goes away.

Cardano (ADA) Keeps Its Place in the Top 10 Despite the Crypto Winter.

Cardano is a decentralised cryptocurrency and public blockchain initiative. Cardano is distinct in terms of its function, attributes, and technology. It is the first blockchain network to develop out of a scientific ethos and a methodology that prioritises research. The development team is made up of a multinational group of accomplished engineers and scientists. Cardano aims to empower billions of people with user-friendly digital wallets.

The native currency ADA can be used to send and receive digital funds. Cardano's features include smart contracts, decentralised applications, side chains, and multi-party computation. Despite the crypto winter and the bear market, Cardano remains in the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. This is because Cardano is a long-term project with a strong development team that is committed to its roadmap. Investors are confident that Cardano will weather the storm and emerge as one of the leading blockchain platforms.

Neo (NEO) Has a Different Approach to Blockchain Technology.

Powered by the NEO Foundation, core developers, and sponsored community groups, Neo aims to be a decentralised open network for the smart economy. NEO also acts with the awareness that existing legal systems cannot be overcome with blockchain technology. In this context, Neo, which acts together instead of opposing the existing legal system, has succeeded in finding support from various institutions in this sense.

The local currency of the project, NEO, reached its highest level at $200, gaining approximately five times its value. The project, which was the centre of attention during its increase, has a supply of 70 million units in the market. The daily trade volume of the project, of which 70% of its total supply is in circulation, is about to reach the level of 100 million dollars. With a total market value of more than 600 million dollars, the project has found itself in the 65th place in the market. Neo's current value is around $8.5.

Final Words

Immunicorn Finance is still a great investment, despite the current cryptocurrency market conditions. Cardano and Neo also offer good returns, so now might be a good time to invest in these coins. We will continue to monitor the cryptocurrency markets and provide updates on our blog as new information arises.

Disclaimer: This is a featured content