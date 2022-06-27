Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Three Cryptocurrencies To Invest In Today For The Long-Term

    Currencies have the potential to be rewarding investments in the coming years, so keep an eye on them.

    Three Cryptocurrencies To Invest In Today For The Long-Term-vpn
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Jun 27, 2022, 7:47 PM IST

    In the fast-changing cryptocurrency market, a few coins stand out as exceptionally reliable and profitable. In this article, we'll look into Logarithmic Finance (LOG),Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Enjin Coin (ENJ) — three crypto projects with distinct characteristics that make them worth keeping an eye on. All of these currencies have the potential to be rewarding investments in the coming years, so keep an eye on them. 

    Bitcoin SV (BSV) 

    Bitcoin SV is, in essence, a fork of a fork. Bitcoin Satoshi's Vision (BSV), often known as Bitcoin SV, is a blockchain that was developed in 2018 as a result of a hard fork from the Bitcoin Cash cryptocurrency, which was a hard fork of the original Bitcoin blockchain. BSV is the native cryptocurrency of this blockchain. Miners disagreed on how to tackle the ever-present scalability issue, hence BSV was split from Bitcoin Cash. The split was prompted by arguments about whether the coin's block size should be extended to 128MB. The new cryptocurrency was dubbed "Satoshi Vision" to reflect how it was intended to conform to Satoshi Nakamoto's original beliefs.

    This cryptocurrency's objective is to develop into a peer-to-peer (P2P) digital payment system that is broadly used. A platform that can fully support a wide range of advanced and powerful blockchain applications is another goal of the BSV network. Bitcoin SV was intended to have a finite number of 21 million coins, just like the original Bitcoin system. 

    Additionally, just like BTC, BSV experiences halvings, which are predetermined intervals of time during which the block rewards for miners are cut in half. Contrary to BTC, Bitcoin SV has restored some technical features that were previously disabled by the Bitcoin network's developers, including Script commands, and eliminated block size constraints. Nano transactions, smart contracts, and NFTs can all be supported by this highly developed blockchain technology. Bitcoin SV is also very secure, effective, and scalable. 

    Enjin Coin (ENJ) 

    The Enjin platform is a comprehensive ecosystem of items designed to make it possible to create, share, store, exchange, and even integrate tokenized digital assets. Enjin adopters are using the platform to create ENJ-backed digital assets and using them in inventive ways, including everything from art NFTs, to digital vouchers, to items that can be used across various video games. Enjin adopters are primarily focused on both gaming and enterprise use cases. Even commercial real estate is being tokenised by one Enjin adopter. Since Enjin Coin is an ERC20 token developed on the Ethereum blockchain, the project offers both smart contracts and transactions. Enjin Coin must also be used by individuals who use the Enjin platform. 

    The needed quantity of ENJ tokens is taken out of their wallets and sealed inside the assets they generate, thereby removing them from circulation, causing scarcity, and also giving the token a very specific use case. Enjin Coin (ENJ) was developed on the Ethereum blockchain and launched through an initial coin offering (ICO) that raised $18.9 million in late 2017. Only over 800 million of the 1 billion ENJ tokens that are available in Enjin Coin are now in use.

    Logarithm Finance (LOG) 

    Logarithmic Finance (LOG) developers anticipate that it is the Layer 3 cryptocurrency solution that Ethereum (ETH) has been searching for. By advancing the development of lower transaction costs and increasing the interoperability of its blockchain, LOG will assist Ethereum in drawing new users to its network.

    LOG is off to an amazing start, having increased by over 100% in its first month of presale. Logarithmic Finance has the advantage of entering the Layer 3 cryptocurrency market relatively early when it is still highly under-saturated. Being an ERC-20 token, it is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain, which has a significant positive impact on the project's lifespan and success. It is difficult to forecast how far tokens like LOG could go because the Layer 3 cryptocurrency market is still in its infancy.

    Disclaimer: This is a featured content

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2022, 8:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    How RoboApe (RBA), Ripple (XRP) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are Challenging the Cryptocurrency Price Plunge-vpn

    How RoboApe (RBA), Ripple (XRP) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are Challenging the Cryptocurrency Price Plunge

    ITR filing From Form 16 to salary slips list of documents required to file your Income Tax Return gcw

    ITR filing: From Form 16 to salary slips, list of documents required to file your Income Tax Return

    Korean tech major LG Electronics announces foray into EV charging solutions business gcw

    LG Electronics acquires solutions provider AppleMango, forays into EV charging

    Heres how to check PM Kisan Scheme instalment if not received; 5 points - adt

    Here's how to check PM Kisan Scheme instalment if not received; 5 points

    Bank Holidays in July 2022 Bank holidays to remain closed for 14 days Know dates gcw

    Bank Holidays in July 2022: Bank holidays to remain closed for 14 days; Know dates

    Recent Stories

    Sexy bikini pictures and video of Esha Gupta that you should not miss RBA

    Sexy bikini pictures and video of Esha Gupta that you should not miss

    India vs England, IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: We've ticked all boxes - Rahul Dravid satisfied with India's preparation-krn

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: 'We've ticked all boxes' - Rahul Dravid satisfied with India's preparation

    'Sweet 16' book by Dr Akanksha talks about the sweet-bitter phases of teenage-vpn

    ‘Sweet 16’ book by Dr Akanksha talks about the sweet-bitter phases of teenage

    Congress questions Supreme Court's Gujarat riots case verdict

    Congress questions SC's Gujarat riots verdict, seeks 8 answers

    How RoboApe (RBA), Ripple (XRP) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are Challenging the Cryptocurrency Price Plunge-vpn

    How RoboApe (RBA), Ripple (XRP) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are Challenging the Cryptocurrency Price Plunge

    Recent Videos

    Gujarat ex-dgp arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Gujarat ex-DGP's arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

    Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Bardoli Satyagraha, the historic peasant struggle

    India@75: Bardoli Satyagraha, the historic peasant struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abani Thakur, the father of Indian modern art snt

    India@75: Abani Thakur, the Father of Indian Modern Art

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya snt

    India@75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya

    Video Icon