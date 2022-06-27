Three Cryptocurrencies To Invest In Today For The Long-Term

Currencies have the potential to be rewarding investments in the coming years, so keep an eye on them.

In the fast-changing cryptocurrency market, a few coins stand out as exceptionally reliable and profitable. In this article, we'll look into Logarithmic Finance (LOG),Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Enjin Coin (ENJ) — three crypto projects with distinct characteristics that make them worth keeping an eye on. All of these currencies have the potential to be rewarding investments in the coming years, so keep an eye on them.

Bitcoin SV (BSV)

Bitcoin SV is, in essence, a fork of a fork. Bitcoin Satoshi's Vision (BSV), often known as Bitcoin SV, is a blockchain that was developed in 2018 as a result of a hard fork from the Bitcoin Cash cryptocurrency, which was a hard fork of the original Bitcoin blockchain. BSV is the native cryptocurrency of this blockchain. Miners disagreed on how to tackle the ever-present scalability issue, hence BSV was split from Bitcoin Cash. The split was prompted by arguments about whether the coin's block size should be extended to 128MB. The new cryptocurrency was dubbed "Satoshi Vision" to reflect how it was intended to conform to Satoshi Nakamoto's original beliefs.

This cryptocurrency's objective is to develop into a peer-to-peer (P2P) digital payment system that is broadly used. A platform that can fully support a wide range of advanced and powerful blockchain applications is another goal of the BSV network. Bitcoin SV was intended to have a finite number of 21 million coins, just like the original Bitcoin system.

Additionally, just like BTC, BSV experiences halvings, which are predetermined intervals of time during which the block rewards for miners are cut in half. Contrary to BTC, Bitcoin SV has restored some technical features that were previously disabled by the Bitcoin network's developers, including Script commands, and eliminated block size constraints. Nano transactions, smart contracts, and NFTs can all be supported by this highly developed blockchain technology. Bitcoin SV is also very secure, effective, and scalable.

Enjin Coin (ENJ)

The Enjin platform is a comprehensive ecosystem of items designed to make it possible to create, share, store, exchange, and even integrate tokenized digital assets. Enjin adopters are using the platform to create ENJ-backed digital assets and using them in inventive ways, including everything from art NFTs, to digital vouchers, to items that can be used across various video games. Enjin adopters are primarily focused on both gaming and enterprise use cases. Even commercial real estate is being tokenised by one Enjin adopter. Since Enjin Coin is an ERC20 token developed on the Ethereum blockchain, the project offers both smart contracts and transactions. Enjin Coin must also be used by individuals who use the Enjin platform.

The needed quantity of ENJ tokens is taken out of their wallets and sealed inside the assets they generate, thereby removing them from circulation, causing scarcity, and also giving the token a very specific use case. Enjin Coin (ENJ) was developed on the Ethereum blockchain and launched through an initial coin offering (ICO) that raised $18.9 million in late 2017. Only over 800 million of the 1 billion ENJ tokens that are available in Enjin Coin are now in use.

Logarithm Finance (LOG)

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) developers anticipate that it is the Layer 3 cryptocurrency solution that Ethereum (ETH) has been searching for. By advancing the development of lower transaction costs and increasing the interoperability of its blockchain, LOG will assist Ethereum in drawing new users to its network.

LOG is off to an amazing start, having increased by over 100% in its first month of presale. Logarithmic Finance has the advantage of entering the Layer 3 cryptocurrency market relatively early when it is still highly under-saturated. Being an ERC-20 token, it is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain, which has a significant positive impact on the project's lifespan and success. It is difficult to forecast how far tokens like LOG could go because the Layer 3 cryptocurrency market is still in its infancy.

Disclaimer: This is a featured content