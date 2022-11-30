The Messi Trail: Follow Lionel Messi In His Footsteps To Discover Saudi Arabia

The trail will take visitors from the highest peaks to the deepest valleys in Arabia. The six-day, three-day tour packages are suitable for families, friends, and couples and include flight, hotel, and transportation charges.

As the Middle East prepares to immerse in the football World Cup frenzy, Saudi Arabia is inviting the devotees of legendary Argentine footballer Lionel Messi to blaze a new trail and follow in his footsteps in Arabia.

Lionel Messi, who won the FIFA World Player of the Year six times, is the new brand ambassador for Saudi Arabia tourism.

Saudi tourism has launched a unique campaign named “The Messi Trail” to celebrate the footballer and highlight his favorite destinations in Saudi Arabia. The Messi Trail consists of four packages featuring the best of Saudi Arabia.

The trail will take visitors from the highest peaks to the deepest valleys in Arabia. The six-day, three-day tour packages are suitable for families, friends, and couples and include flight, hotel, and transportation charges.

Discover Messi's Ultimate Saudi Experience

The six-day "Discover Messi's Ultimate Saudi Experience" traverse through the authentic home of Arabia. The once-in-a-lifetime trip will take visitors to the highest peaks in Saudi's Edge of the World to the deepest valleys in Asir. Deep dive into Saudi history in Diriyah, and glimpse the future in KAFD. The journey also includes visits to the ancient tombs of Hegra and bustling Souks in AlBalad.

The unique experience takes you to the historical trade and pilgrimage route in Riyadh and Diriyah, an ancient meeting spot for travelers to or from Asia, Africa, or Europe. You can sleep among the dunes beneath the stars in Desert camping. Enjoy traditional food and drinks like Arabian barbecue, warm camel's milk, or Arabic coffee while listening to stories and local music. Complete the evening indulging in dune bashing, camel riding, or sandboarding.

Visit Rijal Almaa village and tour its heritage and unique culture. Travel to Jeddah & AlBalad to enjoy a delicious local seafood lunch. Spend your evening in the AlBalad UNESCO Heritage site, between a guided shopping tour and a dinner at one of the oldest restaurants in the city. A trip to AlUla is exciting. Visit the museum of preserved tombs, sandstone outcrops, historic dwellings, and monuments - natural and human-made - that hold 200,000 years of largely unexplored human history.

The Messi Trail: Culture

This three-day cultural trip starts from Turaif at Diriyah, the birthplace of the first Saudi state and now a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Visit the artisanal village of Al Muftaha, and admire the beauty of calligraphy. Enjoy a beautiful hike in Rijal Almaa before sipping a cup of the finest coffee in one of the famed local coffee farms in Asir. Admire the mighty Masmak Fortress, a vast clay and mud-brick citadel that witnessed the birth of a kingdom.

The Messi Trail: Adventure

If you wish for an adventure-packed three-day itinerary in Saudi, opt for the three-day "The Messi Trail: Adventure" package. Take a plunge in the Red Sea to watch colorful coral reefs and stunning marine life. Step up your game and snorkel to the depths of the sea to uncover the mysteries at Bayadha Island.

Challenge yourself at AlUla Zipline, the longest and fastest of its kind in Saudi Arabia. Fly the 1.5 KM zipline at 120 km/h and capture the captivating scenery of the AlUla mountains. Stay in AlUla to experience adventurous camping in the wilderness.

Watch the stunning display of shooting stars in the remote village of Gharameel. Wind up your trip by thumping the desert dunes on a 4x4 in one of the most memorable sunsets ever.

The Messi Trail: Modern/Contemporary

Embark on this three-day trip to discover the modern face of Saudi Arabia. Visit Riyadh Season Boulevard for a larger-than-life setting for entertainment and interaction. Say yes to Soundstorm, the loudest electronic music festival in the region.

Find yourself an oasis in the luxury nature resorts in the tranquil AlUla desert. Catch the view of a stunning piece of art set in the desert canyon of Ashar Valley. The state-of-the-art structure has 9,740 mirrored panels reflecting AlUla's beauty.

Get the best view of Riyadh from the Sky Bridge at Kingdom Center; admire the sprawling city of culture, history, and modern marvels from the 99th floor of the most famous skyscraper. Arrive at Al-Murabaa to blend into fine arts, sparkling eyes, and happy crowds. Don't forget to taste the best cuisines in the world.

-ENDS-

Disclaimer: This is a featured content

