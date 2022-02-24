  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sensex tanks over 2,700 pts, Nifty below 16,250-mark as Russia invades Ukraine; Ambani, Adani take a hit

    On Thursday, the market reacted to the Russian announcement of “special military operations” in Ukraine. Nifty and Sensex sank over 4 per cent. All sectoral indices were trading with cuts so were all but one Nifty stock.

    Sensex tanks over 2,700 pts, Nifty below 16,250-mark as Russia invades Ukraine; Ambani, Adani take a hit-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 24, 2022, 4:42 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Fortunes of Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani stocks have also taken a hit as Russia and Ukraine have engaged in a war with the possibility of embroiling other Western nations.

    The topline equity indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) fell for the seventh straight session, crashing over 4.7 per cent lower on Thursday tracking a fall in their global peers which fell after Russia announced military operations in eastern Ukraine.

    The S&P BSE Sensex crashed 2,702.15 points (4.72 per cent) to settle at 54,529.91 while the Nifty 50 tumbled 815.30 points (4.78 per cent) to end at 16,247.95. Both the indices had opened around 3 per cent lower and traded in the red throughout the session. It mostly traded in a range of 3-3.2 per cent cuts however towards the last hour of the session, indices fell further to their day’s low. In the intraday trade, the BSE benchmark fell to a low of 54,383.20 while the NSE barometer touched 16,203.25.

    For the Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Group stocks, the loss was steeper. They staved off Rs 83,819.13 crore or 5.1 per cent from their market capitalisation in the last seven sessions. Most of the losses came from Rs 81,468.61 crore drop in Reliance Industries, a report on Economic Times stated.

    Overall, Adani Group stocks, which have been performing well during the year despite market consolidation, have now lost 4.2 per cent or Rs 47,307 crore off their market capitalisation since February 15. Adani Total Gas suffered the biggest loss, losing nearly Rs 20,000 crore of their valuations. Adani Enterprises followed with Rs 17,000 crore loss and Adani Ports with Rs 10,300 crore, the report added.

    All sectoral indices on NSE ended with sharp cuts. All constituents of Sensex ended in the red. IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv and HDFC Bank were the biggest losers on Thursday falling in a range of 5.48-7.88 per cent. The volatility index or India VIX on NSE surged 30.31 per cent to 31.9825.

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2022, 4:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bloodbath at stock markets after Russia declares war on Ukraine

    Bloodbath at markets after Russia declares war on Ukraine

    Oil prices explode as Russian invasion of Ukraine begins

    Oil prices explode as Russian invasion of Ukraine begins

    Swapnil Pandey decodes how influencer marketing is a crucial aspect of business growth-vpn

    Swapnil Pandey decodes how influencer marketing is a crucial aspect of business growth

    BharatPe terminates Ashneer Grover s wife Madhuri Jail for alleged misappropriation of funds gcw

    BharatPe sacks Ashneer Grover’s wife Madhuri Jain for alleged misappropriation of funds

    Rajasthan Budget 2022-23: Key announcements made by Ashok Gehlot

    Rajasthan Budget 2022: 25 key announcements made by Ashok Gehlot

    Recent Stories

    Ukraine breaks ties with Russia, will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend country gcw

    Ukraine breaks ties with Russia, will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend country

    football Man City Ukrainian star Oleksandr Zinchenko attacks Putin after Russia declared war claims Instagram story deleted

    Man City's Ukrainian star Zinchenko attacks Putin after Russia declared war, claims Instagram story deleted

    Eight reasons why KCR's Telangana model is a challenge for PM Modi

    8 reasons why KCR's Telangana model is a challenge for PM Modi

    Malaika Arora toned sexy legs in a shirt dress are unmissable in these photos drb

    Malaika Arora’s toned sexy legs in a shirt dress are unmissable in these photos

    Russia Ukraine war Here is a firepower comparison gcw

    Russia-Ukraine war: Here is a firepower comparison

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ATKMB changed the system and players according to situation -Juan Ferrando on OFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB changed the system and players according to situation - Ferrando on OFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: In the last few games, HFC could have played better - Marquez after sealing semis berth-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: In the last few games, HFC could have played better - Marquez after sealing semis berth

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: KBFC played a good game and faced an excellent opponent - Ivan Vukomanovic on HFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC played a good game and faced an excellent opponent - Vukomanovic on HFC defeat

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war Inside the Indian govt control room at MEA

    Russia-Ukraine war: Inside the MEA control room (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad Fc vs Kerala Blasters Match Highlights (Game 99): HFC seals semis berth with 2-1 triumph over KBFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 99): HFC seals semis berth with 2-1 triumph over KBFC

    Video Icon