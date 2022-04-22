SBI warns customers of phishing scam, urges to 'beware of fraudulent customer care numbers’

"SBI customers are receiving calls from two numbers: +91-8294710946 and +91-7362951973, requesting them to click on a phishing link to update their KYC. Requesting all SBI clients not to click on any such phishing/suspicious link," the agency noted in a post warning them not to do so.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a warning to customers about an ongoing phishing fraud. As part of this scam, con artists persuade SBI clients to update their Know Your Customer (KYC) information by clicking on a fake link sent to them through text message.

The Assam Police's Criminal Investigation Department was the first to notice the continuing fraud. It has also sent a warning to SBI customers about such schemes. According to information posted on Twitter by the department, SBI users are mostly receiving calls and messages from two phone numbers – +918294710946 and +91-7362951973 – for updating their KYC data on a bogus SBI webpage.

"SBI customers are receiving calls from two numbers: +91-8294710946 and +91-7362951973, requesting them to click on a phishing link to update their KYC. Requesting all SBI clients not to click on any such phishing/suspicious link," the agency noted in a post warning them not to do so.

SBI has also taken notice of the situation and has responded to CID Assam's tweet with its own message alerting users about the fraud. "Do not connect with these calls, and do not click on #phishing URLs for KYC updates since they are not linked with SBI," SBI said in a tweet from its official account.

Meanwhile, SBI users have posted photos of mails from fraudsters requesting that they update their PAN card and other personal information.