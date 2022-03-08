Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shell pledges to withdraw from all Russian oil and gas, apologies for buying Russian crude

    The company said it would also shut all service stations in Russia, with the process starting immediately.
     

    Russia Ukraine war: Shell pledges to withdraw from all Russian oil and gas, apologies for buying Russian crude-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 8, 2022, 5:09 PM IST

    Oil major Shell on Tuesday announced it will stop buying Russian oil and gas as the CEO apologised for buying a cargo of Russian oil after the country's invasion of Ukraine. The company said it intends to withdraw from its involvement in all Russian hydrocarbons, including crude oil, petroleum products, gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) in a phased manner, aligned with new government guidance.

    The company said it would also shut all service stations in Russia, with the process starting immediately.

    In a statement, the company said, “Shell plc (Shell) today announced its intent to withdraw from its involvement in all Russian hydrocarbons, including crude oil, petroleum products, gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) in a phased manner, aligned with new government guidance.”

    “As an immediate first step, the company will stop all spot purchases of Russian crude oil. It will also shut its service stations, aviation fuels and lubricants operations in Russia.”

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2022, 5:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Russia warns West of USD 300 per barrel if US EU impose ban gcw

    Russia warns West of $300 per barrel if US, EU impose ban

    Petrol diesel prices March 2022: Election voting over, brace for fuel price hike

    Election voting over, brace for petrol and diesel price hike

    Former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna sent to 7 day CBI custody gcw

    Former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna sent to 7-day CBI custody

    Sensex Nifty plunge nearly 3% as Russia-Ukraine war weakens global markets, elevates oil prices-dnm

    Sensex, Nifty plunge nearly 3% as Russia-Ukraine war weakens global markets, elevates oil prices

    Russia-Ukraine war: Oil prices jump to 13-year high as US mulls Russian import ban-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: Oil prices jump to 13-year high as US mulls Russian import ban

    Recent Stories

    CBSE class 10th and 12th Term 1 results 2021-22 likely to be released this week-dnm

    CBSE class 10th, 12th Term 1 results 2021-22 likely to be released this week

    Women day Jacqueline Fernandez has a strong message to give RCB

    Women’s Day: Jacqueline Fernandez has a strong message to give

    Ukrainian girl sings 'Let It Go' in Kyiv's bunker, viral video moves Frozen's Idina Menzel

    Ukrainian girl sings 'Let It Go' in Kyiv's bunker, viral video moves Frozen's Idina Menzel

    Hollywood Kpop BTS to play at Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly wedding drb

    BTS to play at Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s wedding?

    UP Election 2022 Fought as hard as we could will wait and see results says Priyanka Gandhi gcw

    UP Election 2022: 'Fought as hard as we could, will wait and see results,' says Priyanka

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mohun bagan vs jamshedpur fc: All credit to JFC players; they worked their socks off - Owen Coyle on ATKMB success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: All credit to JFC players; they worked their socks off - Coyle

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Think it's necessary for ATKMB to think about the semi-final game now - Juan Ferrando on JFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Think it's necessary to think about the semi-final game now - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Match Highlights (Game 110): JFC clinches Shield against ATKMB-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 110): JFC clinches Shield against ATKMB

    Video Icon
    International Womens Day 2022 Captain Preeti Choudhary on why girls should join army

    Women's Day 2022 advice: 'Make up your mind and go for it'

    Video Icon
    Womens Day 2022 Poonam Mahajan She means Superior to He

    SHE means 'Superior to He': Recalling a father's lesson to his daughter

    Video Icon