Shell pledges to withdraw from all Russian oil and gas, apologies for buying Russian crude

Oil major Shell on Tuesday announced it will stop buying Russian oil and gas as the CEO apologised for buying a cargo of Russian oil after the country's invasion of Ukraine. The company said it intends to withdraw from its involvement in all Russian hydrocarbons, including crude oil, petroleum products, gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) in a phased manner, aligned with new government guidance.

The company said it would also shut all service stations in Russia, with the process starting immediately.

In a statement, the company said, “Shell plc (Shell) today announced its intent to withdraw from its involvement in all Russian hydrocarbons, including crude oil, petroleum products, gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) in a phased manner, aligned with new government guidance.”

“As an immediate first step, the company will stop all spot purchases of Russian crude oil. It will also shut its service stations, aviation fuels and lubricants operations in Russia.”