'Replacing old political...sorry... polluting vehicles' FM Sitharaman's slip of tongue leaves MPs in splits

Union Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday while presenting the Union Budget 2023 made a slip of tongue when she mistakenly used the term ‘political’ instead of 'polluting.'

In a slip of the tongue, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday while presenting the Union Budget 2023 made a not so ‘political mistake’ when she mistakenly used the term ‘political’ instead of polluting. It sparked laughs among her fellow MPs as she discussed her government's initiatives to promote green energy.

When the finance minister was speaking about encouraging green energy by replacing old, fuel-intensive automobiles with green energy vehicles, she substituted the term "political" for "polluting". While most MPs, including BJP-NDA colleagues, burst into laughter, many from the opposition satirically chuckled at the wordplay.

"Vehicle replacement is an important ongoing policy," she said. "Replacing the old political... oh, sorry...," and paused. The entire parliament, which was attending to a serious session, experienced a brief moment of lighthearted amusement shortly after the slip-up.

She smiled, "I know!" and corrected herself, stressing many times the word "polluting" instead of "political," talking about replacing obsolete automobiles as part of an environmental conservation effort. She stated that an essential component of greening our economy is replacing obsolete, harmful cars.

Meanwhile, there were significant tax rate reductions for the salaried income class in the Union Budget 2023, which is already being hailed as a historic by the BJP and many financial experts. According to the new budget strategy, starting with the fiscal year 2023–2024, the annual income threshold below which no income tax is due is set at Rs. 7 lakh. So far, it was Rs 5 lakh.

She began her speech declaring it the "first budget of Amrit Kaal" — using a term coined by PM Narendra Modi's government to define a brighter future as India completed 75 years of Independence.

