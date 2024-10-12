Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol, diesel prices today, October 12, 2024: Check out fuel rates in your city

    Crude oil prices play a major role in determining the cost of petrol and diesel, as these fuels are derived from crude. Given that India is one of the largest importers of crude oil, the fuel prices here are closely tied to the exchange rate between the Indian rupee and the US dollar.

    Petrol diesel prices today, October 12, 2024: Check out fuel rates in your city AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 12, 2024, 10:30 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 12, 2024, 10:30 AM IST

    Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have released updated petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities, maintaining consistency despite global market fluctuations. These prices, adjusted daily at 6 am, are based on changes in crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates, ensuring that consumers are informed about fuel costs in real time.

    As of October 12, 2024 here are the revised fuel rates:

    Delhi: Petrol - Rs 94.72/litre, Diesel - Rs 87.62/litre
    Mumbai: Petrol - Rs 103.44/litre, Diesel - Rs 89.97/litre
    Bengaluru: Petrol - Rs 102.86/litre, Diesel - Rs 88.94/litre
    Chennai: Petrol - Rs 100.85/litre, Diesel - Rs 92.44/litre
    Kolkata: Petrol - Rs 103.94/litre, Diesel - Rs 90.76/litre
    Hyderabad: Petrol - Rs 107.41/litre, Diesel - Rs 95.65/litre
    Gurugram: Petrol - Rs 95.11/litre, Diesel - Rs 87.97/litre
    Noida: Petrol - Rs 94.66/litre, Diesel - Rs 87.76/litre

    Crude oil prices play a major role in determining the cost of petrol and diesel, as these fuels are derived from crude. Given that India is one of the largest importers of crude oil, the fuel prices here are closely tied to the exchange rate between the Indian rupee and the US dollar.

    Additionally, taxes imposed by both the central and state governments heavily impact the final fuel price, and these taxes vary from state to state.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    THIS indian company announces 9 day reset and recharge break netizens cant keep calm gcw

    THIS Indian company announces 9-day ‘Reset and Recharge' break; netizens can't keep calm

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, October 11 2024: Rate of 8 gram gold RISES significantly; Check details dmn

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, October 11 2024: Rate of 8 gram gold RISES significantly; Check details

    Remembering Ratan Tata: Did you know Tata Group's valuation is bigger than Pakistan's economy? Details here snt

    Remembering Ratan Tata: Did you know Tata Group's valuation is bigger than Pakistan's economy? Details here

    Remembering Ratan Tata: Humiliated by Ford, how industry titan got revenge by buying Jaguar and Land Rover snt

    Remembering Ratan Tata: Humiliated by Ford, how industry titan got revenge by buying Jaguar and Land Rover

    Ratan Tata's landmark business decisions: From Jaguar Land Rover to Air India dmn

    Ratan Tata's landmark business decisions: From Jaguar Land Rover to Air India

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Police file case against actors Swasika, Beena Antony, and Manoj for insulting modesty of woman dmn

    Kerala: Police file case against actors Swasika, Beena Antony, and Manoj for insulting modesty of woman

    Did you know THIS actor adopted an elephant in Raha's name? Alia Bhatt reveals all RTM

    Did you know THIS actor adopted an elephant in Raha’s name? Alia Bhatt reveals all

    Yogi govt to organize Kumbh Conclave from Oct 25 to 27, to highlight vision for grand Maha Kumbh 2025 dmn

    Yogi govt to organize Kumbh Conclave from Oct 25 to 27, to highlight vision for grand Maha Kumbh 2025

    AR Rahman endorses Kamala Harris in presidential campaign, records 30-minute performance to support her dmn

    AR Rahman endorses Kamala Harris' presidential campaign, records 30-minute performance to support her

    Dont say bhaiya to us put your attitude in your pocket & more Cab driver's viral guidelines sparks debate snt

    'Don't say bhaiya to us, put your attitude in your pocket & more': Cab driver's viral guidelines sparks debate

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon