Petrol and Diesel Price Today, 13 June: Fuel rates revised in some cities; check cost per litre

Petrol and Diesel Price Today in India: Despite the downward trend in crude oil prices, the cost of fuel in most cities did not witness any significant change. Let us see how much petrol and diesel cost per litre across major cities.

Petrol and Diesel Price Today: Crude oil prices are currently experiencing a downward trend, with Brent crude priced at $72.09 per barrel and WTI crude reaching $67.18 per barrel. This decline in crude oil prices can be attributed to weakened demand.

In light of the fluctuating crude oil prices, oil companies have announced the prices of petrol and diesel for Tuesday, 13 June. Despite the prevailing circumstances, there have been slight changes in the prices of petrol and diesel today in some cities.

In Delhi, one litre of petrol is currently priced at Rs 96.72, while diesel is available for Rs 89.62 per litre. Mumbai residents can purchase petrol at Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. Chennai offers petrol at Rs 102.63 per litre and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is being sold at Rs 106.03 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 94.24 per litre.

Hyderabad

Petrol Price: Rs 109.66

Diesel Price: Rs 97.82

Noida

Petrol Price: Rs 97

Diesel Price: Rs 90.14

Gurugram

Petrol Price: Rs 96.89

Diesel Price: Rs 89.76

Lucknow

Petrol Price: Rs 96.36

Diesel Price: Rs 89.56

Jaipur

Petrol Price: Rs 108.22

Diesel Price: Rs 93.48

Patna

Petrol Price: Rs 108.12

Diesel Price: Rs 94.86

How to check fuel rates in your city?

To stay updated on the latest prices, HPCL customers can send an SMS to 9222201122, including the dealer code followed by "HPPRICE" and a space. Indian Oil customers can send an SMS to 9224992249, including the dealer code and a space after "RSP." BPCL customers, on the other hand, should send an SMS to 9223112222, including the dealer code and a space after "RSP."

Who regulates the fuel price?

Petrol and diesel prices are subject to daily revisions by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL). These revisions are based on international benchmark prices and forex rates. In a recent announcement, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri mentioned that OMCs will contemplate lowering petrol and diesel prices if international crude costs remain steady and these companies achieve favourable results in the upcoming quarter.

The last significant correction in fuel prices took place across the nation on 21 May. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had then announced a reduction of Rs 8 per litre in excise duty for petrol and Rs 6 per litre for diesel. Following the excise duty reduction by the central government in May 2022, certain states opted to lower the VAT on fuels, whereas others implemented additional cess on petrol and diesel.