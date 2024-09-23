Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Netflix India being probed over visa violations, racial discrimination: Report

    India is investigating Netflix's local operations over allegations of visa violations, racial discrimination, and other illegal business practices. The investigation stems from concerns raised by a former Netflix executive who is suing the company for wrongful termination and discrimination. Netflix, a major player in the Indian streaming market, has faced criticism in the past for its content and portrayal of sensitive cultural issues.

    Netflix India being probed over visa violations, racial discrimination: Report gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 10:32 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 10:32 AM IST

    India is investigating the business practices of US streaming giant Netflix's local operations, including allegations of visa violations and racial discrimination, according to a government email sent to a former executive. The details of India's investigation were included in a July 20 email, reviewed by Reuters, which was written by a home ministry official to Netflix's former director of business and legal affairs for India, Nandini Mehta, who left the company in 2020.

    "This is regarding visa and tax violations concerns about Netflix's business practices in India," wrote Indian official Deepak Yadav from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) of the home ministry in Delhi.

    "We have received certain details in this regard w.r.t (with respect to) the stated company's conduct, visa violation, illegal structures, tax evasion and other malpractices including incidents of racial discrimination that the company has been engaged in while conducting its business in India," according to him.

    Mehta said via email that she was suing Netflix in the US on grounds of alleged wrongful termination, discrimination on the basis of race and gender, and other offences, all of which the corporation disputes.

    Mehta did not address the government's accusations; instead, she expressed her support for the Indian probe and her hope that the authorities would make their conclusions available to the public. According to the Indian official's email, Netflix is facing increasing criticism in India, a country of 1.4 billion people, where it currently has around 10 million customers and is viewed as a potential opportunity for businesses catering to the country's rich population. The US streaming behemoth has produced more regional programming with Bollywood celebrities over the years.

    It has also received criticism in India for its content, which some users consider disrespectful. This month, BBC was obliged to add fresh disclaimers to an Indian series portraying an aircraft hijack due to social media fury and government indignation over what they said were Muslim hijackers being portrayed as Hindus.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, September 23 2024: Check latest prices of 10gm gold here vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, September 23 2024: Check latest prices of 10gm gold here

    Petrol diesel prices for September 23 announced: How much it costs in your city? gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices for Sept 23 announced: How much it costs in your city?

    Petrol diesel LATEST prices on September 22 Check city wise rates vkp

    Petrol, diesel LATEST prices on September 22: Check city-wise rates

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, September 22 2024: Check new prices of 10gm gold here vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, September 22 2024: Check new prices of 10gm gold here

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, September 21 2024: Rate of 8 gram 22 carat gold again RISES; Check details anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, September 21 2024: Rate of 8 gram gold again RISES; Check details

    Recent Stories

    Chiranjeevi awarded with Guinness World Records for being the 'Most prolific star in Indian film industry' RKK

    Chiranjeevi awarded with Guinness World Records for being the 'Most prolific star in Indian film industry'

    Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce news: Here's how actress reacts to rumours RBA

    Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce news: Here's how actress reacts to rumours (VIDEO)

    Bengaluru Pro Hindu groups clash with police over DJ restriction at Ganeshotsava vkp

    Bengaluru: Pro-Hindu groups clash with police over DJ restriction at Ganeshotsava

    Kerala: MLA PV Anvar changes Facebook cover photo with CM Pinarayi Vijayan after CPIM rap anr

    Kerala: MLA PV Anvar changes Facebook cover photo with CM Pinarayi Vijayan after CPI(M) rap

    Viral video PM Modi greets Hanumankind with 'Jai Hanuman', hugs Aditya Gadhvi at stage (WATCH) gcw

    PM Modi greets Hanumankind with 'Jai Hanuman', hugs Aditya Gadhvi at stage (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon