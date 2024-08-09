Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Nagaland state lottery August 09, 2024: Check Dear Meghna, Dasher, Seagull winning numbers

    Dear Meghna morning result will be out at 1 PM, Dear Dasher morning result will be out at 6 PM, and Dear Seagull night's result will be out at 8 PM.

    Nagaland state lottery August 09, 2024: Check Dear Meghna, Dasher, Seagull winning numbers RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 9, 2024, 11:26 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 9, 2024, 11:26 AM IST

    Lotteries are legal in 13 states in India- Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Assam. The most recent Nagaland State Lottery results for 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm are posted here every day. Dear Meghna morning result will be out at 1 PM, Dear Dasher morning result will be out at 6 PM, and Dear Seagull night's result will be out at 8 PM.

    Dear Meghna morning result
    The winning number of Dear Meghna Morning is awaited and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.

    Dear Dasher result
    Dear Dasher result will be out at 6 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.

    Dear Seagull night's result
    Dear Seagull night result be out at 8 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.

    How much money will the first 3 winners get?
    1st prize: 1 crore, 2nd prize: Rs 9,000, 3rd prize: Rs 450.

    How much money will the other winners get?
    4th prize: Rs 250, 5th prize: Rs 120 and Consolation prize: Rs 1,000. 

    Also read: 'It needed this next-gen....', Farhan Akhtar opened up on WHY Ranveer Singh replaced Shah Rukh Khan for Don 3

    Who owns the Nagaland Lottery?

    The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries was founded in 1972 under the direction of the Nagaland government's Finance Department.

    The Nagaland Lottery Department was established to increase the state's revenue. Nagaland's finance department releases lottery schemes and outcomes. State-run lotteries are safe and lawful.

    Nagaland State holds three daily lotteries: Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening, with tickets costing Rs 6 each. The Director of Nagaland State Lottery is in charge of supervising and planning the daily lottery, which takes place at P. R. Hill Junction in Kohima, 797001.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mukesh Ambani's Reliance lays off 42,000 staff in FY24; Netizens quip 'salary spent on wedding' AJR

    Mukesh Ambani's Reliance lays off 42,000 staff in FY24; Netizens quip 'salary spent on wedding'

    Bengaluru BWSSB mulls to introduce OTS scheme for outstanding water bill payments vkp

    Bengaluru: BWSSB mulls to introduce OTS scheme for outstanding water bill payments

    Union Budget 2024: Industry experts weigh in on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's proposals RBA

    Union Budget 2024: Industry experts weigh in on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's proposals

    Did you know Mukesh Ambani took no salary for 4th year in a row? Check his previous income, net worth and more gcw

    Did you know Mukesh Ambani took no salary for 4th year in a row? Check his previous income, net worth and more

    RBI monetary policy update: UPI tax payment limit increased to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 1 lakh AJR

    RBI monetary policy update: UPI tax payment limit increased to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 1 lakh

    Recent Stories

    iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro series coming soon! Apple likely to launch new smartphones on THIS date gcw

    iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro series coming soon! Apple likely to launch new smartphones on THIS date

    Mukesh Ambani's Reliance lays off 42,000 staff in FY24; Netizens quip 'salary spent on wedding' AJR

    Mukesh Ambani's Reliance lays off 42,000 staff in FY24; Netizens quip 'salary spent on wedding'

    Selecting the Ideal Mattress Based on Your Preferred Sleep Position

    Selecting the Ideal Mattress Based on Your Preferred Sleep Position

    I am single...', Sunny Kaushal DENIES dating Sharvari Wagh; calls her 'very good friend' ATG

    'I am single...', Sunny Kaushal DENIES dating Sharvari Wagh; calls her 'very good friend'

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-392 Aug 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-392 Aug 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon