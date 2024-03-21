Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kia India announces 3% price hike across models from April 1

    Kia India has announced a price increase of up to 3 percent across its mass models, including the Seltos, Sonet, and Carens, effective April 1, 2024. This decision is attributed to rising commodity prices and supply chain-related inputs.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 21, 2024, 4:55 PM IST

    Kia India, a prominent player in the premium car market, has disclosed plans for a price hike of up to 3 per cent across its models, including the popular Seltos, Sonet, and Carens, effective from April 1, 2024. This decision stems from the surge in commodity prices and associated supply chain expenses. Notably, this adjustment represents the company's first pricing alteration of the year.

    Hardeep Singh Brar, National Head of Sales and Marketing at Kia India, shed light on the rationale behind the price adjustment, emphasizing the brand's commitment to delivering premium and technologically advanced products. He cited the persistent rise in commodity prices, adverse exchange rates, and escalating input costs as compelling factors. Despite these challenges, Kia endeavors to mitigate the impact on customers by absorbing a significant portion of the cost increase, ensuring minimal disruption to their ownership experience.

    With a cumulative sales figure of approximately 1.16 million units in both domestic and overseas markets, Kia has witnessed remarkable success, notably driven by its flagship models. The Seltos, with over 613,000 unit sales, leads the pack, followed closely by the Sonet and Carens with over 395,000 and 159,000 units sold, respectively.

    Since commencing mass production in August 2019, Kia India boasts an installed annual production capacity of 300,000 units, catering to the burgeoning demand in the Indian automotive market. The brand's portfolio in India encompasses a diverse range of vehicles, including the Seltos, Carnival, Sonet, Carens, and the EV6, catering to varying consumer preferences.

    Having dispatched over 1.16 million vehicles from its Anantapur plant, comprising over 9.1 lakh domestic sales and nearly 2.5 lakh exports, Kia India has firmly established its presence in the Indian automotive landscape. Furthermore, with nearly 3.8 lakh connected cars on Indian roads, Kia stands as a leader in connected car technology, backed by a robust network of 522 touchpoints across 236 cities, underscoring its commitment to enhancing customer accessibility and service reach nationwide.

