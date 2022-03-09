Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KFC, Pepsi, Coke, McDonald's: Mega US corporates take a break in Russia

    More American brands joined the bandwagon of corporates packing up and leaving Russia, 14 days since Moscow announced a full-scale invasion into Ukraine.

    KFC Pepsi Coke McDonalds US corporates suspend business in Russia
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Mar 9, 2022, 9:12 AM IST

    More American brands joined the bandwagon of corporates packing up and leaving Russia, 14 days since Moscow announced a full-scale invasion into Ukraine.

    Brands like Pepsi, Pizza Hut, McDonald's, Coca Cola, KFC and General Electric -- all of whom symbolize US corporate might -- have temporarily suspended their business.

    McDonald's

    McDonald's President and CEO Chris Kempczinski informed his employees about the company's decision through an open letter. Stating that the company cannot ignore the needless human suffering unfolding in Ukraine, Kempczinski said the company will temporarily close 850 stores across Russia. The Chicago-based burger giant will, however, continue to pay its 62,000 employees in Russia. They have poured their heart and soul into our McDonald's brand, said Kempczinski.

    PepsiCo

    PepsiCo announced the partial shutdown of its business in Russia. The New York-based firm said it will suspend sales of beverages in Russia. Capital investments and promotional activities have also been suspended. PepsiCo, however, clarified that it will continue to produce milk, baby formula and baby food. The company said that the decision to keep the milk and baby food section going was to support the country's 40,000 agricultural workers and 20,000 employees who are part of the supply chain.

    General Electric

    GE took to Twitter to announce the suspension of its operations in Russia. GE said that with the exception of providing essential medical equipment and supporting existing power services to people in the region, the company was suspending operations in Russia. It further states that the company will "work closely" with the proper authorities to ensure compliance with sanctions as well as laws and regulations.

    KFC & Pizza Hut

    Yum! Brands, the parent company of KFC and Pizza Hut, informed that it had suspended all investment and restaurant development in Russia and was considering additional options. The company further said that all profits from operations in Russia will be redirected to humanitarian efforts. To note, the company operates 1,000 KFC restaurants and 50 Pizza Hut outlets in Russia. 

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2022, 9:12 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Russia Ukraine war: Oil prices jumped to highs with Biden administration set to ban Russian oil-dnm

    Oil prices jumped to highs with Biden administration set to ban Russian oil

    Russia Ukraine war: Rupee could fall to all-time low of Rs 80 per dollar: Report-adt

    Rupee could fall to all-time low of Rs 80 per dollar: Report

    Russia Ukraine war: Shell pledges to withdraw from all Russian oil and gas, apologies for buying Russian crude-dnm

    Shell pledges to withdraw from all Russian oil and gas, apologies for buying Russian crude

    Russia warns West of USD 300 per barrel if US EU impose ban gcw

    Russia warns West of $300 per barrel if US, EU impose ban

    Petrol diesel prices March 2022: Election voting over, brace for fuel price hike

    Election voting over, brace for petrol and diesel price hike

    Recent Stories

    BTS K-Pop band now part of CBSE Class 9 exam paper RCB

    BTS: K-Pop band now part of CBSE Class 9 exam paper

    Apple unveils cheapest iPhone SE with A15 Bionic chipset, 5G support-dnm

    Apple unveils cheapest iPhone SE with A15 Bionic chipset, 5G support, starting price of Rs 43,900

    Football Robert Lewandowski fires Champions League hat-trick record against RB Salzburg Bayern Munich fans laud heroics

    Lewandowski fires Champions League hat-trick record; Bayern Munich fans laud heroics

    When is Kim Kardashian's elder sister Kourtney getting married to Travis Barker? Answer is here RCB

    When is Kim Kardashian's elder sister Kourtney getting married to Travis Barker? Answer is here

    Postpartum depression: Know the signs, causes, ways to deal and more RCB

    Postpartum depression: Know the signs, causes, ways to deal and more

    Recent Videos

    Punjab Election 2022 CM Channi milks goat, triggers Twitter storm

    (Watch) Punjab CM Channi milks goat, triggers Twitter storm

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs JFC: Great feeling to win the League Shield - Jamshedpur FC Ritwik Das on ATK Mohun Bagan victory-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Great feeling to win the League Shield - Jamshedpur's Ritwik Das

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mohun bagan vs jamshedpur fc: All credit to JFC players; they worked their socks off - Owen Coyle on ATKMB success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: All credit to JFC players; they worked their socks off - Coyle

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Think it's necessary for ATKMB to think about the semi-final game now - Juan Ferrando on JFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Think it's necessary to think about the semi-final game now - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Match Highlights (Game 110): JFC clinches Shield against ATKMB-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 110): JFC clinches Shield against ATKMB

    Video Icon