Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Gold Rate on April 09 2024: Record-breaking price as one sovereign of gold touches Rs 52,600

    The price of one sovereign of gold in Kerala rose by Rs 80 on Tuesday (April 09) and the market price now reached Rs 52,600.

    Kerala Gold Rate on April 09 2024: Record-breaking price as one sovereign of gold touches Rs 52600 anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 9, 2024, 11:20 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The gold prices in Kerala continue to increase at a record rate. One sovereign (pavan) of gold on Tuesday (April 09) costs Rs 52,600, the highest in the month. The gold price increased by Rs 80 today. On Monday (April 08), the price of one sovereign gold was Rs 52,520. The rise in the international market price is the reason for the sudden increase in the gold price. It is estimated that the price is likely to rise further.

    April gold price at a glance:

    April 1 - The price of one sovereign increased by Rs 680. The market price was Rs 50,880 

    April 2 - The price of one sovereign dipped by Rs 200. The market price was Rs 50,680 

    April 3 - The price of one sovereign increased by Rs 600. The market price was Rs 51,280 

    April 4 - The price of one sovereign increased by Rs 400. The market price was Rs 51,680

    April 5- The price of one sovereign fell by Rs 360. The market price was Rs 51,320

    April 6- The price of one sovereign increased by Rs 1160. The market price Rs 52,280

    April 7- No change in market price. The market price was Rs 52,280

    April 8- The price of one sovereign increased by Rs 240. The market price was Rs.52520

    April 9- The price of one sovereign increased by Rs 80. The market price is Rs 52,600.

    According to traders, gold prices are likely to go up as people across the globe have started to purchase it as a safe investment.
     

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2024, 11:20 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Stocks in News Today, April 8: Manipal Health, Tata Steel, JSW Energy, Wipro, Titan, Cochin Shipyard and more

    Stocks in News Today, April 8: Manipal Health, Tata Steel, JSW Energy, Wipro, Titan, Cochin Shipyard and more

    Amazon cuts hundreds of jobs in cloud business; Here's what AWS VP said in an email gcw

    Amazon cuts hundreds of jobs in cloud business; Here's what AWS VP said in an email

    From eliminating 'angel tax' to GST 2.0: 12 tax reforms Congress promises ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 snt

    From eliminating 'angel tax' to GST 2.0: 12 tax reforms Congress promises ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    RBI maintain status quo, leaves Repo Rate unchanged at 6.5 percent

    RBI maintain status quo, leaves Repo Rate unchanged at 6.5%

    Bengaluru: BBMP falls short of property tax revenue target for year 2023-24 vkp

    Bengaluru: BBMP falls short of property tax revenue target for year 2023-24

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka man chops off finger to pray for PM Modi's win gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka man chops off finger to pray for PM Modi's win

    Bengaluru woman skips work for 'family emergency': Boss catches her on Live TV watching RCB match in stadium vkp

    Bengaluru woman skips work for 'family emergency': Boss catches her on Live TV watching RCB match in stadium

    Ugadi 2024: 6 reasons to buy gold items on this festival RKK EAI

    Ugadi 2024: 6 reasons to buy gold items on this festival

    There will not be a single family in extreme poverty in Kerala by November 1, 2025: CM Pinarayi Vijayan anr

    There will not be a single family in extreme poverty in Kerala by November 1, 2025: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    football ISL 2023-24: Coach Kratky delighted with Mumbai City FC's show in win against Odisha FC; WATCH highlights snt

    ISL 2023-24: Coach Kratky delighted with Mumbai City FC's show in win against Odisha FC; WATCH highlights

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon