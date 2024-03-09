IPO News: Six new IPOs to debut at the stock market this week

The stock market is abuzz with excitement as six companies prepare to launch their Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) in the upcoming week, following a week that saw seven new IPOs despite a holiday-shortened trading period.

The stock market is buzzing with excitement over upcoming Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), as several companies prepare to debut on the domestic stock exchange during the week starting from Monday, March 11. Despite a holiday-shortened trading week, where the market observed a holiday on Friday due to Mahashivratri, seven new IPOs were introduced, collectively raising over Rs 3000 crore. The momentum is set to continue, with six more companies scheduled to launch their IPOs in the upcoming week.

Mainboard Offerings

Two IPOs are slated to debut on the mainboard, offering investors an opportunity to invest in promising companies. Among these, Popular Vehicles and Crystal Integrated are the standout offerings. Popular Vehicles, with its IPO size of Rs 602 crore, has set a price band of Rs 280 to 295.

The IPO subscription window for Popular Vehicles will open on March 12th and close on March 14th. Crystal Integrated, a company providing integrated services across various sectors, is set to raise Rs 175 crore through its IPO.

Investors can bid for Crystal Integrated's IPO from March 14 to March 18.

SME Segment Offerings

Apart from the mainboard IPOs, the SME segment will witness the introduction of four new IPOs, catering to investors seeking opportunities in smaller companies. Pratham EPC, Signoria Creation, Royal Sense, and AVP Infracon are the companies set to make their debut in this segment.

Pratham EPC's IPO, with a price band of Rs 71-75, will be open for subscription from March 11 to March 13. Signoria Creation and Royal Sense will open their IPOs on March 12, with the subscription window closing on March 14. AVP Infracon's IPO will commence on March 13 and conclude on March 15.

Important Disclaimer: Investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough research before investing in any IPO. While IPOs present lucrative investment opportunities, they also carry inherent risks. It is advisable for investors to seek guidance from financial experts and carefully consider their investment objectives and risk tolerance before participating in any IPO. The information provided here is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice