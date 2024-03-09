Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPO News: Six new IPOs to debut at the stock market this week

    The stock market is abuzz with excitement as six companies prepare to launch their Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) in the upcoming week, following a week that saw seven new IPOs despite a holiday-shortened trading period.

    IPO News: Six new IPOs to debut at the stock market this week
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 9, 2024, 4:04 PM IST

    The stock market is buzzing with excitement over upcoming Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), as several companies prepare to debut on the domestic stock exchange during the week starting from Monday, March 11. Despite a holiday-shortened trading week, where the market observed a holiday on Friday due to Mahashivratri, seven new IPOs were introduced, collectively raising over Rs 3000 crore. The momentum is set to continue, with six more companies scheduled to launch their IPOs in the upcoming week.

    Mainboard Offerings

    Two IPOs are slated to debut on the mainboard, offering investors an opportunity to invest in promising companies. Among these, Popular Vehicles and Crystal Integrated are the standout offerings. Popular Vehicles, with its IPO size of Rs 602 crore, has set a price band of Rs 280 to 295. 

    The IPO subscription window for Popular Vehicles will open on March 12th and close on March 14th. Crystal Integrated, a company providing integrated services across various sectors, is set to raise Rs 175 crore through its IPO. 

    Investors can bid for Crystal Integrated's IPO from March 14 to March 18.

    SME Segment Offerings

    Apart from the mainboard IPOs, the SME segment will witness the introduction of four new IPOs, catering to investors seeking opportunities in smaller companies. Pratham EPC, Signoria Creation, Royal Sense, and AVP Infracon are the companies set to make their debut in this segment. 

    Pratham EPC's IPO, with a price band of Rs 71-75, will be open for subscription from March 11 to March 13. Signoria Creation and Royal Sense will open their IPOs on March 12, with the subscription window closing on March 14. AVP Infracon's IPO will commence on March 13 and conclude on March 15.

    Important Disclaimer: Investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough research before investing in any IPO. While IPOs present lucrative investment opportunities, they also carry inherent risks. It is advisable for investors to seek guidance from financial experts and carefully consider their investment objectives and risk tolerance before participating in any IPO. The information provided here is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2024, 4:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Crytocurrency update: Bitcoin's price zooms to over 70000 dollars

    Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin price zooms to over $70,000

    Explained How will 4% hike in DA increase take home salary of govt employees? AJR

    Explained: How will 4% hike in DA increase take home salary of govt employees?

    Cabinet approves 4% dearness allowance hike for government employees gcw

    Centre hikes Dearness Allowance to govt employees and Dearness Relief to pensioners by 4%

    RBI and Bank Indonesia join hands to use local currency in bilateral transactions

    RBI and Bank Indonesia join hands to use local currency in bilateral transactions

    RBI issues orders to credit card issuers to promote customer choice

    RBI issues orders to credit card issuers to promote customer choice

    Recent Stories

    UK ranked second most unhappy country in global survey for mental health: Report gcw

    UK ranked second most unhappy country in global survey for mental health: Report

    cricket India vs England, 5th Test: Shoaib Bashir secures milestone with two five wicket haul at the age of 21 osf

    India vs England, 5th Test: Shoaib Bashir secures milestone with two five wicket haul at the age of 21

    Miss World 2024 in India: Know about hosts, performers, judges and contestants RBA

    Miss World 2024 in India: Know about hosts, performers, judges and contestants

    Pentagon reveals truth behind UFO sightings in the 1950s and 1960s

    Pentagon reveals truth behind UFO sightings in the 1950s and 1960s

    Photos Priyanka Chopra poses with Sabyasachi Mukherjee in California wearing his design black saree RBA

    Photos: Priyanka Chopra poses with Sabyasachi Mukherjee in California wearing his design black saree

    Recent Videos

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH) AJR

    'Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai': PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon