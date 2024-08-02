Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Intel layoff: US chipmaker to cut 18,000 jobs, reduce $20 billion in expenses

    Chipmaker Intel Corp. is cutting 15% of its massive workforce — about 15,000 jobs — as it tries to turn its business around to compete with more successful rivals like Nvidia and AMD.
     

    Intel layoff: US chipmaker to cut 18,000 jobs, reduce $20 billion in expenses gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 2, 2024, 9:24 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 2, 2024, 9:24 AM IST

    US chipmaker Intel said on Thursday that it will reduce staff by over 15% in order to optimise operations. The decision to reduce spending by almost $20 billion this year was made after Intel revealed that its most recent quarter had resulted in a $1.6 billion deficit. In an earnings statement, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger stated, "Our Q2 financial performance was disappointing, even as we hit key product and process technology milestones." He added, "Second-half trends are more challenging than we previously expected."

    Chief financial officer David Zinsner stated that "headwinds" to the ramp-up of Intel's artificial intelligence PC product and underutilised capacity at its facilities had a negative impact on second quarter profitability. "By implementing our spending reductions, we are taking proactive steps to improve our profits and strengthen our balance sheet," Zinsner stated.

    With 124,800 workers at the end of the previous year, Intel may be facing layoffs in around 18,000 roles. Intel declared in June that it was stopping the growth of a significant industrial project in Israel that would have added an additional $15 billion to the cost of a chip facility.

    Intel said at the time that "managing large-scale projects, especially in our industry, often involves adapting to changing timelines." The US-based corporation continued, "Decisions are based on business conditions, market dynamics, and responsible capital management."

    The belt-tightening came just a month after Intel struck a defiant tone in the face of strong challenges from rivals Nvidia, AMD and Qualcomm, unveiling technologies it said would lead the artificial intelligence revolution. Intel has controlled the market for semiconductors that power everything from laptops to data centres for decades. However, its rivals, particularly Nvidia, have surpassed it in recent years in terms of specialised AI processors. 

    AI computers are expected to be 80 percent of the PC market by 2028, Intel said, citing the Boston Consulting Group.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    300 small Indian Banks hit by ransomware attack, payment systems temporarily shutdown: Report gcw

    300 small Indian Banks hit by ransomware attack, payment systems temporarily shutdown: Report

    GST department issues Rs 32,000 crore tax notice to Infosys vkp

    Infosys dubs Rs 32,000 crore GST refund notice as 'pre-show cause'; Here's what tech giant told BSE

    HDFC Bank announces new credit card rules from August 1; Check revised fees, rewards and more gcw

    HDFC Bank announces new credit card rules from August 1; Check revised fees, rewards and more

    Bank holidays in August 2024: Banks will be closed for 13 days; Check out full list gcw

    Bank holidays in August 2024: Banks will be closed for 13 days; Check out full list

    Nagaland state lottery July 30, 2024: Check out Dear Godavari winning number RKK

    Nagaland state lottery July 30, 2024: Check out Dear Godavari winning number

    Recent Stories

    Did you know Kiara Advani is the great-granddaughter of Ashok Kumar? RKK

    Did you know Kiara Advani is the great-granddaughter of Ashok Kumar?

    CBI files first chargesheet in NEET-UG paper leak case, names 13 accused gcw

    CBI files first chargesheet in NEET-UG paper leak case, names 13 accused

    Petrol diesel FRESH prices announced: Check August 2 city-wise rates gcw

    Petrol, diesel FRESH prices announced: Check August 2 city-wise rates

    September to witness more landslides & floods? IMD issues warning around La Nina-triggered rains anr

    September to witness more landslides & floods? IMD issues warning around La Nina-triggered rains

    Wayanad landslide: Death toll crosses 300 as rescue operations in Chooralmala and Mundakkai enter Day 4 anr

    Wayanad landslide: Death toll crosses 300 as rescue operations in Chooralmala and Mundakkai enter Day 4

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon