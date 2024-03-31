Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Infosys to get Rs 6329 crore tax refund from Income tax department

    Infosys, a leading Indian IT services company, anticipates a substantial tax refund of Rs 6,329 crore from the Income Tax Department, alongside disclosed tax demands of Rs 2,763 crore. These revelations stem from assessment orders covering multiple fiscal years

    Infosys to get Rs 6329 crore tax refund from Income tax department
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 31, 2024, 6:55 PM IST

    Infosys has announced that it is expecting a refund of Rs 6,329 crore from the Income Tax Department. This anticipated refund comes as part of various assessment orders issued to Infosys for the fiscal years spanning from 2007-08 to 2018-19. Alongside this promising refund, Infosys also disclosed tax demands totalling Rs 2,763 crore, citing assessments across different fiscal periods.

    The company made these revelations in a filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), indicating its proactive approach towards transparency with its stakeholders. Furthermore, Infosys highlighted that it's currently assessing the potential impact of these tax-related developments on its financial statements for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. Such meticulous evaluation is crucial for ensuring accurate financial reporting and compliance with regulatory standards.

    Infosys operates in a highly competitive landscape, vying with industry giants such as TCS and Wipro for lucrative IT services contracts. As it gears up to declare its financial results for the fourth quarter of the ongoing fiscal year and the entire fiscal year 2023-24 on April 18, these tax-related matters add complexity to its financial outlook.

    In addition to the aforementioned tax demands and refunds, Infosys disclosed assessment orders for its subsidiaries, which collectively amount to Rs 277 crore. These orders pertain to various assessment years and come with corresponding tax demands. Infosys emphasized that it's diligently evaluating the implications of these subsidiary-related assessment orders on its financial standing, underscoring its commitment to thorough financial management and compliance.

    Furthermore, Infosys provided details about refund orders received by one of its subsidiaries under Section 254 for assessment years 2007-08 and 2008-09, and under Section 154 for assessment year 2016-17. These refund orders total Rs 14 crore. Given the cumulative significance of these tax-related orders, Infosys deemed it necessary to disclose them in accordance with regulatory requirements. As of March 29, 2024, the aggregate impact of these tax-related orders exceeds the materiality criteria stipulated under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations. 

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2024, 6:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    TCS begins freshers' hiring! You can apply till April 10; Here's how you can apply gcw

    TCS begins freshers' hiring! You can apply till April 10; Here's how you can apply

    Explained Why is government mulling geo-tagging telecom infrastructure?

    Explained: Why is government mulling geo-tagging telecom infrastructure?

    Ambani and Adani ink 'power' deal; Reliance to buy 26% stake in Mahan Energen

    Ambani and Adani ink 'power' deal; Reliance to buy 26% stake in Mahan Energen

    Kerala: Gold Rate sets record for first time; One sovereign gold crosses Rs 50000 March 29 2024 anr

    Kerala: Gold rate sets record for first time; One sovereign gold crosses Rs 50000

    Lok Sabha Polls 2024: INC's DK Suresh files nomination, declares assets worth Rs 1064 crore in real estate vkp

    Lok Sabha Polls 2024: INC's DK Suresh files nomination, declares assets worth Rs 1064 crore in real estate

    Recent Stories

    cricket IPL 2024, Can Rishabh Pant's winless Delhi Capital halt CSK's dominance? osf

    IPL 2024, Can Rishabh Pant's winless Delhi Capital halt CSK's dominance?

    BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi's 'match-fixing' allegation, cites Congress' Katchatheevu island 'deal' (WATCH) snt

    BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi's 'match-fixing' allegation, cites Congress' Katchatheevu island 'deal' (WATCH)

    IPL 2024: Why Dhoni handed over CSK captaincy to Gaikwad? Ravi Shastri decodes (WATCH) snt

    IPL 2024: Why Dhoni handed over CSK captaincy to Gaikwad? Ravi Shastri decodes (WATCH)

    Taking steps to protect Bharat from corrupt PM Modi vows to take big decisions in 1st 100 days (WATCH) snt

    'Will protect Bharat from corrupt': PM Modi vows to take big decisions in first 100 days of 3rd term (WATCH)

    Where is Katchatheevu island located? anr

    Where is Katchatheevu island located?

    Recent Videos

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon