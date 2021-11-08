  • Facebook
    Industrialist Anand Mahindra conferred with Padma Bhushan award

    The Padma Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. And the Padma Bhushan awards are given for distinguished service of a high order.

    Industrialist Anand Mahindra conferred with Padma Bhushan award
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 8, 2021, 6:27 PM IST
    President Ram Nath Kovind Monday presented Padma Bhushan award, the third Highest civilian award in India to leading industrialist and the chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra. The 2021 list comprised four Padma Vibhushan, 8 Padma Bhushan, and 61 Padma Shri Awards, of which 29 awardees are women, 16 Posthumous awardees, and 1 transgender awardee.

    

    Meanwhile, Shuttler PV Sindhu is the only player to be conferred with the Padma Bhushan award this year.

    Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and singer Adnan Sami were honoured with Padma Shri at a special ceremony conducted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. On January 26, 2020, it was announced that Kangana, Adnan, Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar and late singer SP Balasubramaniam would be the awardees. However, Karan and Ekta did not attend the ceremony.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attended the Padma awards ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi and hailed the contribution of the recipients of the prestigious award. He also took to Twitter to congratulate all Padma award winners. The PM tweeted saying, “Attended the first of the Padma Award ceremonies for the years 2020 and 2021. I felt extremely happy to see grassroots level achievers being recognised for their exemplary efforts to further public good. Congratulations to all those who have been conferred the #PeoplesPadma.”

    "From the environment to enterprise, agriculture to the arts, science to social service, public administration to cinemarecipients of the #PeoplesPadma come from diverse backgrounds. I would urge you all to know about each of the awardees and get inspired," PM Modi said in another tweet.

    Earlier during the day, President Ram Nath Kovind presented Padma awards to 73 individuals, some posthumously including Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, at a ceremony held in the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

    Out of the 73 recipients, four were Padma Vibhushan, eight Padma Bhushan and 61 Padma Shri awards for the year 2020, a statement issued by the President's office said.

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2021, 6:27 PM IST
