Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    India IPO plans not confirmed yet, says Hyundai

    Hyundai Motor Co has denied recent reports suggesting its contemplation of an initial public offering (IPO) for its India unit. The company clarified that while it continuously evaluates strategies to enhance corporate value, no concrete decisions have been made regarding an IPO for Hyundai Motor India

    India IPO plans not confirmed yet, says Hyundai
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 10:24 AM IST

    Hyundai Motor Co, the South Korean automotive giant, refuted recent reports suggesting its contemplation of an initial public offering (IPO) for its India unit. The denial was issued on February 8, clarifying that the purported discussions were speculative and unconfirmed.

    In a statement addressed to Korea's stock exchange, Hyundai emphasized that while it continuously evaluates various strategies to enhance corporate value, no concrete decisions have been made regarding an IPO for Hyundai Motor India. The company clarified, "This announcement is an explanation announcement (unconfirmed) regarding the Hyundai Motor India IPO and the competition among five global IBs, as reported in Seoul Economic Daily and other sources on February 7, 2024."

    Reports circulating earlier had indicated that Hyundai Motor Co was mulling over the possibility of launching an IPO for its India unit, potentially raising approximately $2.5 billion, which could mark one of the largest listings in the country's history. However, Hyundai dismissed these claims, asserting that no definitive plans had been established.

    Bloomberg, citing insider sources, had suggested that Hyundai engaged in discussions with international banks regarding the prospective IPO and might soon approach domestic advisers for further consultations. The speculated IPO could value the Indian unit at $25 billion, as per the Bloomberg report.

    While acknowledging India's significance as a pivotal market, contributing to 13% of its global sales in the previous year, Hyundai underscored that deliberations surrounding an IPO for its Indian operations were still at a preliminary stage. The company affirmed its commitment to providing updates on any significant developments or decisions regarding the matter.

    Hyundai Motor Co stands as the second-largest carmaker in India, underscoring the nation's importance in its global operations. However, with the IPO considerations yet to be finalized, the future trajectory of Hyundai's India unit remains subject to further evaluation and deliberation.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 10:24 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gautam Adani rejoins $100 billion club after Hindenburg report; becomes world's 12th richest person snt

    Gautam Adani rejoins $100 billion club after Hindenburg report; becomes world's 12th richest person

    RBI MPC Meeting 2024: Governor Das keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5% AJR

    Unchanged trajectory: RBI holds Repo Rate steady at 6.50% for sixth consecutive time

    On the verge of collapse: Why France's leading IT firm, with over 100,000 employees, faces existential crisis snt

    On the verge of collapse: Why France's leading IT firm, with over 100,000 employees, faces existential crisis

    Following Pak, SL footsteps? IMF warns Maldives of 'high' foreign debt distress amid growing ties with China snt

    IMF warns Maldives of 'high risk of foreign debt distress' amid growing ties with China

    What FM Nirmala Sitharaman told Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma during their 10-minute meeting snt

    What FM Nirmala Sitharaman told Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma during their 10-minute meeting

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: HC to hear petition seeking to release body of same-sex partner in Kochi rkn

    Kerala: HC to hear petition seeking to release body of same-sex partner in Kochi

    Fighter box office: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's film sees dip RBA

    'Fighter' box office: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's film sees dip

    Gautam Adani rejoins $100 billion club after Hindenburg report; becomes world's 12th richest person snt

    Gautam Adani rejoins $100 billion club after Hindenburg report; becomes world's 12th richest person

    Temperature soars in Kerala's Palakkad district before onset of March anr

    Temperature soars in Kerala's Palakkad district before onset of March

    RBI MPC Meeting 2024: Governor Das keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5% AJR

    Unchanged trajectory: RBI holds Repo Rate steady at 6.50% for sixth consecutive time

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon