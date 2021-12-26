  • Facebook
    India imposes anti-dumping duty on 5 Chinese goods for 5 years

    India has initiated maximum anti-dumping cases against dumped imports from China.

    India imposes anti-dumping duty on 5 Chinese goods for 5 years-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 26, 2021, 1:02 PM IST
    New Delhi: India has yet again imposed anti-dumping duty on five Chinese products, including imports of fluoroelastomers, certain aluminium goods and some chemicals, for five years starting November 27 to guard local manufacturers from cheap imports from the neighbouring country.

    Earlier, on November 12, India had imposed anti-dumping duties on untreated fumed silica, which are used in the production of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food additives, for five years to offset the impact of cheap imports affecting domestic manufacturers from dumped goods from China and South Korea.

    According to separate notifications of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), the duties have been imposed on certain flat rolled products of aluminium; sodium hydrosulphite (used on dye industry); silicone sealant (used in manufacturing of solar photovoltaic modules, and thermal power applications); hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) component R-32; and hydrofluorocarbon blends (both have uses in refrigeration industry).

    The Board said that the decision has been taken after the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) said the domestic industry has suffered material injury due to the dumping and requested for further extension of the anti-dumping duty on the goods originating in or exported from China, as there was a likelihood of continuation of dumping and injury to domestic industry in case the anti-dumping duty is stopped at this time.

    The DGTR in its probes had found that these products were exported at a price below normal value in Indian markets, which has resulted in dumping.

    “The anti-dumping duty imposed under this notification (on Silicone Sealant ) shall be levied for a period of five years (unless revoked, superseded or amended earlier) from the date of publication of this notification in the Official Gazette and shall be payable in Indian currency,” the CBIC has said.

    “There is sufficient evidence to indicate that the cessation of anti-dumping duty at this stage will lead to continuation of dumping and injury to the domestic industry,” the CBIC said in its notification. The duty ranges between $1.04 and $8.6 per kg.

    “The anti-dumping duty imposed under this notification shall be effective for a period of five years (unless revoked, superseded or amended earlier) and shall be paid in Indian currency,” it added.

    The CBIC has also imposed the duty on a vehicle component – Axle for Trailers in CKD/SKD (complete and semi knocked down) to protect domestic makers from cheap Chinese imports.

    India's exports to China during the April-September 2021 period were worth USD 12.26 billion while imports aggregated at USD 42.33 billion, leaving a trade deficit of USD 30.07 billion.

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2021, 1:02 PM IST
