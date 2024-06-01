Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    If you haven't done THIS, you will have to pay higher tax as deadline ends

    The Income Tax Department has been warning taxpayers, urging them to link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar by May 31st, 2024. Failing to do so will result in a higher Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) being deducted from their income.

    If you haven't done THIS, you will have to pay higher tax as deadline ends gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 1, 2024, 2:12 PM IST

    Taxpayers have been sent warnings by the Income Tax Department, advising them to link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) to Aadhaar by May 31st, 2024. If they don't, their income will be subject to a greater Tax Deducted at Source (TDS). If your PAN is not linked to Aadhaar by the deadline, tax will be deducted at twice the usual rate for transactions entered into before March 31st, 2024.

    Relief for Tax Deductors! Tax deductors who withheld TDS at a higher rate won't be punished if a taxpayer links their PAN-Aadhaar by May 31st, even if their PAN was previously inactive.

    There are several taxpayer groups that are not required to link PAN and Aadhaar. For further information, contact the Income Tax Department.

    A PAN that is not functional because it is not linked to Aadhaar may result in several problems: being unable to get tax reimbursements., interest on tax returns being lost, statement of Specified Financial Transactions (SFT) Filing; and having trouble completing financial transactions.

    By May 31st, banks and other reporting companies must submit the Statement of Specified Financial Transactions (SFT), per a directive from the Income Tax Department. Tax authorities can track important financial transactions with the use of this declaration.

    How to link your PAN to your Aadhaar and Pay Late Fees:

    • Go to the income tax official e-filing website.
    • Find the PAN-Aadhaar connection area and choose ITNS 280 Challan No.
    • Select the relevant tax head and provide the necessary information, such as PAN, address, and assessment year.
    • Get a receipt after making the payment.
    • After the payment has been completed, you can link your PAN to your Aadhaar.
    Last Updated Jun 1, 2024, 2:12 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 69.50; check latest rates here AJR

    Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 69.50; check latest rates here

    Trailer of things to come PM Modi lauds 8.2% GDP growth in FY24; top economists say 'well done India' snt

    'Trailer of things to come': PM Modi lauds 8.2% GDP growth in FY24; top economists say 'well done India'

    RBI moves over 100 tonnes of gold from UK to Indian vaults, largest domestic stock addition since 1991 snt

    RBI moves over 100 tonnes of gold from UK to Indian vaults, largest domestic stock addition since 1991

    GOOD news for women travellers! IndiGo allows female flyers to choose seats next to other women for safety gcw

    GOOD news for travellers! IndiGo allows female flyers to choose seats next to other women for safety

    Aadhaar card update to new driving license rules: 5 key changes to take place in June 2024 gcw

    Aadhaar card update to new driving license rules: 5 key changes to take place in June 2024

    Recent Stories

    Israel Hamas conflict: Nagpur journalist gets 'sar tan se juda' threat over Gaza war posts snt

    Israel-Hamas conflict: Nagpur journalist gets 'sar tan se juda' threat over Gaza war posts

    Sonali Bendre to Rhea Chakraborty: 6 actresses' who went to Jail RKK

    Sonali Bendre to Rhea Chakraborty: 6 actresses' who went to Jail

    RoRottweiler to Pit Bull-7 scariest looking dog breeds RBA EAI

    Rottweiler to Pit Bull-7 scariest looking dog breeds

    Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway records 74,915 traffic violations in past 28 days; Read how to pay fine vkp

    Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway records 74,915 traffic violations in past 28 days; Read how to pay fine

    15 extreme weather events in three months: Delhi's rough start to 2024 AJR

    15 extreme weather events in three months: Delhi's rough start to 2024

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon