Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gala Precision Engineering IPO opens today: Did you know it was fully booked in less than an hour of opening?

    Gala Precision Engineering's IPO opened today with subscriptions exceeding expectations. The company, specializing in precision springs and fastening solutions, has seen strong interest from investors. The IPO closes on Wednesday, with pricing ranging from Rs 503 to Rs 529 per share.

    Gala Precision Engineering IPO opens today: Did you know it was fully booked in less than an hour of opening? gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 11:25 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 11:24 AM IST

    The subscription for Gala Precision Engineering's initial public offering (IPO) opened today, Monday, September 2, and ends on Wednesday, September 4.  Gala Precision Engineering Limited's IPO price range is Rs 503 to Rs 529 per equity share (face value Rs 10). Anchor investors have given Rs 50.29 crores to Gala Precision Engineering, a precision component producer of specialist springs such as disc and strip springs (DSS), coil and spiral springs (CSS), and special fastening solutions (SFS). The lot size for the Gala Precision Engineering IPO is 28 equity shares, and additional shares can be purchased in multiples of 28.

    According to BSE statistics as of 10:57 IST today, 1.72 times have been subscribed to the Gala Precision Engineering IPO on its first day of subscription. According to BSE records, 38,21,860 shares were bid for in the first share sale, out of the 22,23,830 shares that were offered.

    The public offering of Gala Precision Engineering has set aside a minimum of 15% of its shares for non-institutional institutional investors (NII), a maximum of 50% of its shares for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), and a minimum of 35% of its shares for retail investors.

    Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Tier 1 and channel partners are the customers served by the company's goods. These items find application in mobility sectors like automobile and trains, as well as in industries including general engineering, off-highway equipment, electrical, and transportation. Hydropower facilities and wind turbines are examples of renewable energy.

    In the fiscal year 2023–2024, the company's operating revenue was Rs 202.54 crore, while its profit after taxes was Rs 22.33 crore.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fuel price update: Jet fuel down by 4.6%, commercial LPG up by Rs 39; all you need to know AJR

    Fuel price update: Jet fuel down by 4.6%, commercial LPG up by Rs 39; all you need to know

    3729.1 transactions per second! India's UPI sets 'record' with Rs 81 lakh crore milestone; details here snt

    3729.1 transactions per second! India's UPI sets 'record' with Rs 81 lakh crore milestone; details here

    Fly in comfort: Top 5 credit cards in India for lounge access gcw

    Fly in comfort: Top 5 credit cards in India for lounge access

    Reward points, payment deadlines and more: Key credit card changes starting September 1 AJR

    Reward points, payment deadlines and more: Key credit card changes starting September 1

    Vistara to merge with Air India on November 12 following government's approval of Singapore Airlines' FDI snt

    Vistara to merge with Air India on November 12 following government's approval of Singapore Airlines' FDI

    Recent Stories

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan announces probe into allegations against top IPS officers in police force dmn

    BREAKING: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan announces probe into allegations against top IPS officers in police force

    Bengaluru Actress Samyukta Hornad adopts neurologically weak Tiger cub at Bannerghatta Biological Park vkp

    Bengaluru: Actress Samyukta Hornad adopts neurologically weak Tiger cub at Bannerghatta Biological Park

    Gold rate FALLS on September 2: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city gcw

    Gold rate FALLS on September 2: Check 22/24 carat price in YOUR city

    Gold rate FALLS on September 2: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city gcw

    Gold rate FALLS on September 2: Check 22/24 carat price in YOUR city

    football La Liga 2024-25: Kylian Mbappe nets double as Real Madrid beat Real Betis 2-0 scr

    La Liga 2024-25: Kylian Mbappe nets double as Real Madrid beat Real Betis 2-0

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon