Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    From DMart to Sun Pharma, 10 stocks to watch out for today

    Thursday's equities market will be influenced by the Services PMI, global cues, and corporate announcements. Asian markets saw gains, while Wall Street closed mixed.

    From DMart to Sun Pharma, 10 stocks to watch out for today
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 4, 2024, 8:28 AM IST

    As Thursday's trading session looms, the domestic equities are poised to be influenced by a combination of factors, including the Services PMI for March, weekly F&O expiry, and global market trends. Globally, Asian markets experienced gains, with the Nikkei and Kospi indices surging by 1.7 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively. Notably, markets in China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan remain closed for the day. In overnight trading, Wall Street indices closed with mixed results following comments by US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. Powell suggested that policymakers would require time to assess the current state of inflation, thereby keeping the timing of potential interest rate adjustments uncertain.

    Here are 10 Stocks to Watch Out For Today:

    1. Sun Pharmaceuticals: Dheeraj Sinha has assumed the role of executive vice president and chief information officer effective April 3, 2024, succeeding Anil Rao, the former senior vice president and chief information officer.

    2. Oil-related Companies: The Central government has raised the windfall tax on crude petroleum to Rs 6,800 per tonne from Rs 4,900 per tonne, effective April 4.

    3. Power Finance Corporation: The state-owned power financier disbursed a record interim dividend of Rs 2,033 crore to the central government in fiscal 2023-24.

    4. Union Bank of India: The state-owned bank has raised $500 million (about Rs 4,200 crore) from foreign markets to support overseas business growth, facilitated by Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Dubai Branch.

    5. RBL Bank: Deposits increased by 22 per cent year-over-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1.03 trillion in Q4FY24, while loan advances surged by 19 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 85,640 crore.

    6. Suryoday Small Finance Bank: Gross advances rose by 41 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 8,650 crore, and total deposits increased by 50 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 7,775 crore as of March 2024. Loan disbursements in the quarter grew by 39 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,340 crore.

    7. Avenue Supermart: Standalone revenue from operations stood at Rs 12,393.5 crore, marking a 19.9 per cent Y-o-Y increase in Q4FY24.

    8. KEC International: The company secured new orders worth Rs 816 crore across various segments, including Civil, Mining, Transmission and Distribution, and Cables.

    9. Federal Bank: Gross advances surged by 20 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2.13 trillion, while total deposits reached Rs 2.52 trillion, reflecting an 18 per cent Y-o-Y growth as per the quarterly business update for the period ending March 2024.

    10. GE Power: The company received orders worth Rs 774.9 crore from Jaiprakash Power.

     

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2024, 8:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World Bank projects Indian economy to grow at 7.5% in 2024

    World Bank projects Indian economy to grow at 7.5% in 2024

    Personal Finance New RBI rules home loan customers MUST know

    New RBI guidelines home loan customers MUST be aware of

    Karnataka ranks No 2 in GST collection in India with 26% increase from 2023, Maharashtra leads vkp

    Karnataka ranks No 2 in GST collection in India with 26% increase from 2023, Maharashtra leads

    Ola rolls out Solo, India's first autonomous electric scooter

    Ola rolls out Solo, India's first autonomous electric scooter (WATCH)

    F1 owner Liberty Media takes over MotoGP in staggering $4.53 billion deal with Dorna snt

    F1 owner Liberty Media takes over MotoGP in staggering $4.53 billion deal with Dorna

    Recent Stories

    Disgusting vile sexist BJP slams Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala controversial remarks against Hema Malini

    'Disgusting, vile, sexist...' BJP slams Congress leader Surjewala's controversial jibe at Hema Malini (WATCH)

    Congress President Kharge complains of 'lack of discipline, being pushed around' on hot mic (WATCH)

    Oops! Congress President Kharge complains of 'lack of discipline, being pushed around' on hot mic (WATCH)

    Do you snore at night? Are you facing sleep apnea? Know it's causes, symptoms, and treatment options RBA

    Do you snore at night? Are you facing sleep apnea? Know it's causes, symptoms, and treatment options

    Remembering Parveen Babi on her birthday anniversary: Amitabh Bachchan to Mahesh Bhatt, 4 actors she dated RKK

    Remembering Parveen Babi on her birth anniversary: Amitabh Bachchan to Mahesh Bhatt, 4 actors she dated

    IPL 2024: KKR dominates DC with spectacular 106-run victory in Visakhapatnam osf

    IPL 2024: KKR dominates DC with spectacular 106-run victory in Visakhapatnam

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon