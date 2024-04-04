From DMart to Sun Pharma, 10 stocks to watch out for today

Thursday's equities market will be influenced by the Services PMI, global cues, and corporate announcements. Asian markets saw gains, while Wall Street closed mixed.

As Thursday's trading session looms, the domestic equities are poised to be influenced by a combination of factors, including the Services PMI for March, weekly F&O expiry, and global market trends. Globally, Asian markets experienced gains, with the Nikkei and Kospi indices surging by 1.7 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively. Notably, markets in China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan remain closed for the day. In overnight trading, Wall Street indices closed with mixed results following comments by US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. Powell suggested that policymakers would require time to assess the current state of inflation, thereby keeping the timing of potential interest rate adjustments uncertain.

Here are 10 Stocks to Watch Out For Today:

Sun Pharmaceuticals: Dheeraj Sinha has assumed the role of executive vice president and chief information officer effective April 3, 2024, succeeding Anil Rao, the former senior vice president and chief information officer. Oil-related Companies: The Central government has raised the windfall tax on crude petroleum to Rs 6,800 per tonne from Rs 4,900 per tonne, effective April 4. Power Finance Corporation: The state-owned power financier disbursed a record interim dividend of Rs 2,033 crore to the central government in fiscal 2023-24. Union Bank of India: The state-owned bank has raised $500 million (about Rs 4,200 crore) from foreign markets to support overseas business growth, facilitated by Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Dubai Branch. RBL Bank: Deposits increased by 22 per cent year-over-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1.03 trillion in Q4FY24, while loan advances surged by 19 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 85,640 crore. Suryoday Small Finance Bank: Gross advances rose by 41 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 8,650 crore, and total deposits increased by 50 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 7,775 crore as of March 2024. Loan disbursements in the quarter grew by 39 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,340 crore. Avenue Supermart: Standalone revenue from operations stood at Rs 12,393.5 crore, marking a 19.9 per cent Y-o-Y increase in Q4FY24. KEC International: The company secured new orders worth Rs 816 crore across various segments, including Civil, Mining, Transmission and Distribution, and Cables. Federal Bank: Gross advances surged by 20 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2.13 trillion, while total deposits reached Rs 2.52 trillion, reflecting an 18 per cent Y-o-Y growth as per the quarterly business update for the period ending March 2024. GE Power: The company received orders worth Rs 774.9 crore from Jaiprakash Power.