  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman slams UPA govt over Antrix-Devas deal after SC ruling, dubs it ‘Fraud against India’

    Calling the agreement a “fraud against India”, Sitharaman said that it took six years to the UPA government to cancel the deal between Antrix and Devas Multimedia.

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman slams UPA govt over Antrix-Devas deal after SC ruling, dubs it Fraud against India-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 18, 2022, 5:39 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the erstwhile UPA government over the Antix Devas issue, after Supreme Court's order on Monday upholding the liquidation.

    Calling the agreement a “fraud against India”, Sitharaman said that it took six years to the UPA government to cancel the deal between Antrix and Devas Multimedia.

    “Even when they (UPA government) cancelled, it showed glimpses that the agreement was completely wrong against national security and fraud against the country,” Sitharaman said while addressing a press conference.

    “Antrix appeared in agreement with Devas in 2005 during the UPA government. It was a fraud deal. Fraud on people of India. Fraud against the country,” she said.

    The FM said Supreme Court order shows how the UPA government indulged in wrong practices. “The Antrix-Devas deal was against national security. It should be the Congress party's turn to tell how this kind of fraud was perpetrated on people of India,” she added.

    Also read: Budget 2022 Wishlist: Auto retailers seek bold steps, lower GST rates on two wheelers, used cars

    Sitharaman further slammed the Congress for not invoking the national security clause.

    “This kind of selling of primary endowments like wavelengths, satellites or spectrum band, giving it away to private parties and making money from private parties & making a deal out if it marks the feature of the Congress govts,” Nirmala Sitharaman said on the Devas-Antrix issue.

    The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the winding up of Devas Multimedia saying,” it is a case of fraud of a huge magnitude which cannot be brushed under the carpet, as a private list”. A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and V Ramasubramanian dismissed the appeal filed by Devas Multimedia Pvt Ltd and said when two forums namely NCLT and NCLAT have recorded concurrent findings on facts, it is not open to this Court to reappreciate evidence.

    It is to be recalled that National Company Law Tribunal (NCLAT) had upheld an earlier order of the Bengaluru bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which had on May 25, 2021, directed the winding up of Devas Multimedia and appointed a provisional liquidator for the purpose.

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2022, 5:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cluep CEO Karan Walia Predicts AI Tech Is The Present & Future Of Advertising-vpn

    Cluep CEO Karan Walia Predicts AI Tech Is The Present & Future Of Advertising

    Emirates recreates viral Burj Khalifa ad to promote Expo 2020 Dubai

    'We did it again': Emirates recreates viral Burj Khalifa ad to promote Expo 2020 Dubai

    Budget 2022 Wishlist Reduce interest rates on home loans, industry status for realty sector YCB

    Budget 2022 Wishlist: 'Reduce interest rates on home loans, industry status for realty sector'

    Credit Suisse chairman Antonio Horta Osorio quits over Covid protocol violation gcw

    Credit Suisse chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio quits over COVID protocol violation

    Budget 2022 Wishlist: GST rate-slash on raw materials, sops for MSME, realty sectors

    Budget 2022 Wishlist: GST rate-slash on raw materials, sops for MSME, realty sectors

    Recent Stories

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Sachin Tendulkar's breeze to Shaun Pollock's rattles - Here are the ODI numbers and stats-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: Tendulkar's breeze to Pollock's rattles - Here are the ODI numbers and stats

    High Court extends Bikram Majithia interim anticipatory bail till January 24 - ADT

    High Court extends Bikram Majithia interim anticipatory bail till January 24

    Sara Ali Khan in Indore: Actress along with mom Amrita Singh offer prayers at Khajrana Ganesh Temple RCB

    Sara Ali Khan in Indore: Actress along with mom Amrita Singh offer prayers at Khajrana Ganesh Temple

    Goa Election 2022 AAP to announce its CM face on Wednesday releases 4th list of candidates gcw

    Goa Election 2022: AAP to announce its CM face on Wednesday, releases 4th list of candidates

    Chhattisgarh Police forces gun down five Naxals in two separate encounters - ADT

    Chhattisgarh Police forces gun down five Naxals in two separate encounters

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2022 BSF daredevil Seema Bhawani women bikers practice stunts at Rajpath WATCH

    Republic Day 2022: BSF's daredevil Seema Bhawani women bikers practice stunts at Rajpath (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan drb

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 Do not lose hope AAP CM face Bhagwant Mann first words watch

    Punjab Election 2022: 'Do not lose hope' - AAP's CM face Bhagwant Mann's first words (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022: After ED raids on CM Channi's nephew, Congress says not afraid of usual BJP tactics

    Punjab Election 2022: After ED raids on CM Channi's nephew, Congress says not afraid of usual BJP tactics

    Video Icon
    Amid blizzards and minus 30 degree weather, Zojila tunnel hits major milestone

    Amid blizzards and minus 30 degree weather, Zojila tunnel hits major milestone

    Video Icon