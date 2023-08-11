Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Elon Musk to auction 584 Twitter headquarters' nostalgic treasures following rebranding to X

    First Published Aug 11, 2023, 5:54 PM IST

    Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur, is preparing to hold an auction featuring items from Twitter's San Francisco headquarters, shortly after surprising the tech industry with the company's rebranding announcement, reports The Guardian. The upcoming auction is expected to showcase an array of objects, ranging from office decor to vintage signs, offering a nostalgic glimpse into the company's history. Bidding is set to commence on September 12 and conclude on September 14, with a starting bid of $25 for each item.

    The auction inventory, as outlined by The Guardian, encompasses an intriguing collection of 584 products, including a wooden Twitter bird table, oversized bird cages, paintings, and vintage signage sourced from various corners of Twitter's Californian offices. The sale also features iconic oil paintings, such as Ellen DeGeneres' famous 2014 Oscars selfie and former US President Barack Obama's image following his 2012 re-election, both of which attained viral status on the platform. The event, aptly named 'Twitter Rebranding: Online Auction Featuring Memorabilia, Art, Office Assets & More!' encompasses a diverse array of offerings.

    Of particular note, the iconic bird logo that still graces the headquarters' exterior is up for bidding. Described as the "Large Twitter Bird Logo Fascia Sign located on 10th St.," it currently adorns the building's side. The auction house, Heritage Global Partners, stipulates that the buyer must engage a San Francisco-licensed company with the necessary permits for removal. The auction extends its reach to bird-themed paintings, keyboards, refrigerators, lockers, and other assorted items.

    This is not the first instance of Elon Musk's involvement in selling Twitter's headquarters items. An earlier auction, organized by Heritage Global Partners, took place in January. The collection of "surplus corporate office assets" spanned a wide spectrum, encompassing office necessities such as kitchenware and furniture, alongside more unique elements like quirky signage and KN95 masks. Designer chairs, coffee machines, iMacs, and even stationary bike stations equipped with charging capabilities found buyers during the event. Notably, a Twitter bird statue fetched an impressive $100,000.

    While the previous auction raised questions about Twitter's financial situation, organizers clarified that the intention was not to bolster the company's finances. A representative from Heritage Global Partners emphasized to Fortune magazine that the auction's purpose was unrelated to Twitter's financial standing.

