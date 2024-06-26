Damage-proof body, exciting tech upgrades: OPPO A3 Pro is a step ahead in user experience

OPPO has a reputation for pushing the envelope in India’s competitive smartphone market, and its latest launch, the OPPO A3 Pro, is no exception. With the tagline "A step ahead," OPPO is looking for the next level of innovation, prompting the users to upgrade, and it perfectly pays off. Priced comfortably at INR 17,999 for the 128 GB variant and INR 19,999 for the 256GB variants, the OPPO A3 Pro combines cutting-edge durability with long-lasting performance and high-end design.

Let's find out what makes this device stand out in its price segment.

Damage-proof body with industry-leading technology

The stand-out feature of the OPPO A3 Pro is its Damage-proof All-Round Armour Body for drop and impact resistance. Boasting the industry-first dual certification of Swiss SGS shock and fall certification, alongside Military Standard impact test certification, the OPPO A3 Pro looks solid, like a tank.

OPPO has truly elevated its engineering prowess in making this device durable. The hardware on the upper cover of the motherboard uses an aerospace-grade quality AM04 High-strength alloy. The screen protective glass has the strength of 2-strong glass, effectively resisting punctures.

For added protection, the company offers a newly designed Anti-Drop Shield Case in the product box using which customers can further shield the device from any accidental drop.

Perfect touch operation with wet hands

One of the most frustrating experiences while using a smartphone is trying to handle it with wet hands. We've all felt the irritation of water droplets splashing on the screen while washing our hands picking up a call with sweaty hands after a gym session or answering a call during lunch. Thanks to OPPO, that problem is now solved. The OPPO A3 Pro features flagship Splash Touch technology, which makes it easy to operate even with droplets or water mist on the screen. Along with IP54 certification, the OPPO A3 Pro can easily withstand everyday splashes and dust.

It’s thin, light, and elegant!

The OPPO A3 Pro is impressively thin at just 7.68mm and weighs only 186g. Its eye-catching high-gloss middle frame design looks metallic and features a beautiful matte middle frame with fingerprint resistance. The camera module is rectangular with equal proportions, making it aesthetically pleasing. The OPPO A3 Pro is available in Moonlight Purple and Starry Black with the earlier being my favourite

Ultra bright display for seamless outdoor usage

The OPPO A3 Pro features a 120Hz Ultra Bright Display with refresh rates of 120Hz, 90Hz, and 60Hz. Its unique Sunlight Mode makes it easy to use the phone outdoors on sunny days, automatically recognizing bright sunlight and increasing the screen's brightness up to 1000 nits. Additionally, the Eye Protection Mode helps relieve eye fatigue from prolonged phone use by enabling hardware-level 0 flicker, ensuring a more comfortable viewing experience.

A safety-enhanced battery system

The battery in the OPPO A3 Pro is designed to satisfy even the heaviest users. Its 5100mAh Hyper-Energy Battery comes with 45W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge, for faster yet safer charging\. Additionally, the new A/B diaphragm ensures better battery performance and stability. OPPO has conducted 1600 cycles of charging and discharging tests in the lab, which is double the industry standards, guaranteeing the battery's durability for over four years.

Flawless network switching

The OPPO A3 Pro comes with a suite of smooth network switching services and OPPO OPPO’s proprietary AI LinkBoost uses a system-level AI model to ensure stable connections in all locations. It also ensures a stable connection in weak network environments, making it easy to stay connected at all times.

Let AI make your photos perfect

The 50 MP AI Dual camera and 8MP front camera of the OPPO A3 Pro harness the power of Artificial Intelligence to enhance photo editing capabilities. It can recognize objects and characters in photos and seamlessly fill in desired elimination parts using OPPO's self-developed large model intelligence filling technology, AI Eraser, achieving a natural and seamless result, making photo editing intuitive and efficient.

Smooth performance, every time

The OPPO A3 Pro features expandable RAM and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. It offers 50-month fluency protection and operates on 5G with ColorOS 14, ensuring smooth performance and connectivity.

Verdict

The OPPO A3 Pro is notable for its exceptional user experience, combining durability with cutting-edge innovations. Priced at INR 17,999 and 19,999 for the 128GB and 256GB storage options respectively.

The industry-leading dual certification of Swiss SGS shock and fall certification, alongside Military Standard impact test certification, makes this phone tough and damage-proof. The new technological innovations, such as the Splash Touch+ IP54 protection and the super-fast charging battery with increased safety, are instant hits. The OPPO A3 Pro is a powerful phone that not only delivers lasting performance but also offers a complete package for anyone seeking to upgrade their lifestyle.

Check out the First Sale Offers:

Get a flat 10% instant cashback on credit and debit cards from HDFC Bank, SBI, and ICICI Bank (T&C apply).

Enjoy no-cost EMI for up to 6 months and consumer loans without any down payment with leading partners.

