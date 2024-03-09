Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Cryptocurrency update: Bitcoin's price zooms to over $70,000

    Bitcoin reached a record high of over $70,000 amidst a frenzy in the crypto market, fueled by increasing investor interest and anticipation of global interest rate declines. The surge marks a significant recovery from the crypto winter, boosted by institutional investments and upcoming events like the Ethereum upgrade and Bitcoin's halving

    First Published Mar 9, 2024, 11:43 AM IST

    Bitcoin's price skyrocketed to a new all-time high, surpassing $70,000 for the first time, driven by a surge in investor interest and anticipation of declining global interest rates. This surge represents a significant recovery from the crypto winter, which ensued after the collapse of the FTX exchange. The revival has reinstated confidence in digital currencies, propelled by institutional investments and major events like the Ethereum upgrade and Bitcoin's upcoming "halving."

     

    Turning Point with SEC Approval of Bitcoin ETFs

    The recent approval of 11 spot bitcoin ETFs by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) marks a pivotal moment, attracting long-term institutional investments that could stabilize the inherently volatile crypto market. Additionally, there has been a staggering $2.2 billion inflow into the largest US bitcoin funds, indicating a growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies in mainstream finance.

    Rise of Memecoins and Emerging Tokens

    In the crypto market, memecoins like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin have garnered attention from retail investors seeking quick profits, despite lacking conventional fundamentals. Shiba Inu gained popularity in the previous bull market, while Dogecoin remains a pioneer memecoin. Other emerging tokens such as PEPE and WIF are also generating interest as perceived opportunities.

    Altcoin Season on the Horizon

    As Bitcoin stabilizes and Ethereum outperforms in the short term, attention is shifting towards altcoins and emerging narratives in the crypto ecosystem. Analysts anticipate an eventual "altcoin season" as capital flows across the broader ecosystem.

    Caution Amid Bullish Momentum

    Despite the bullish trend, the speculative nature of the crypto market remains a concern. Sharp reversals, like the recent 10% drop after reaching a new high, underscore the volatility associated with such assets. Analysts advise caution and acknowledge the unpredictability of Bitcoin's value, influenced by external factors, market sentiment shifts, and regulatory developments.

    Navigating Through Volatility

    Rajeev Bamra, senior vice president of digital finance at Moody’s Investors Service, emphasizes the importance of cautious optimism in navigating the crypto landscape. While upcoming developments like the Ethereum upgrade and Bitcoin's halving are anticipated, investors and regulators must remain vigilant amidst the unpredictable nature of the digital finance ecosystem.

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2024, 11:43 AM IST
