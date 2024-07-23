Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Budget 2024: Over Rs 3 lakh crore for schemes benefiting women, girls

    Budget 2024: Working women hostels to be set up to promote their participation in workforce, announces FM Sitharaman gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 23, 2024, 12:15 PM IST

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Tuesday, July 23, that the Union Budget 2024–25 will include programmes benefiting women and girls worth Rs 3 lakh crore. According to Nirmala Sitharaman, the Central government would establish working women's hostels in order to encourage women to enter the workforce. As mentioned in the interim budget, there is need to focus on poor, women, youth and farmers, she said, adding that: "We will facilitate higher participation of women in workforce by setting up of working women hostels in collaboration with industries and establishment of creches in addition the partnership will seek to organise women specific skilling programmes and promotion of market access for women SHG enterprises."

     

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2024, 12:23 PM IST
