Budget 2023: MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar lauds 'landmark' budget of new India

MoS Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar lauded the Budget 2023-24, presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, as landmark budget of new India.

Termin the Union Budget 2023-24 as a 'landmark' of new India, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar stated that the under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is building a robust economy.

Presenting the Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday raised the personal income tax rebate limit, doled out sops on small savings and announced one of the biggest hikes in capital spending in the past decade.

In his first reaction to the 2023-24 fiscal Budget, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "The Finance Minister, Mrs Nirmala Sitharaman, delivered a crucial budget to Parliament today for the new India, which is developing as a key economic power in the globe."

"Budget-23 ensures that everyone has access to support and opportunity through a variety of announcements regarding capital, digitalization, new cities, investment in the skills of young people, and tax cuts for the middle class," the BJP leader added.

The MoS Electronics and IT noted that nations worldwide are struggling to recover from the effects of the two-year COVID pandemic and the European war. "However, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is constructing a robust economy, reducing taxes for the country's middle class, and increasing benefits for farmers and MSMEs," Rajeev Chandrasekhar added.

"Thank you to the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister for reaching out to the people and guiding India out of one of its gravest crises," he concluded.