Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Budget 2023: MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar lauds 'landmark' budget of new India

    MoS Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar lauded the Budget 2023-24, presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, as landmark budget of new India.

    Budget 2023: MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar lauds 'landmark' budget for new India snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 1, 2023, 5:17 PM IST

    Termin the Union Budget 2023-24 as a 'landmark' of new India, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar stated that the under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is building a robust economy.

    Also read: Budget 2023 Income Tax slabs explained: Who will pay zero tax; what if your salary is Rs 9 lakh?

    Presenting the Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday raised the personal income tax rebate limit, doled out sops on small savings and announced one of the biggest hikes in capital spending in the past decade.

    In his first reaction to the 2023-24 fiscal Budget, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "The Finance Minister, Mrs Nirmala Sitharaman, delivered a crucial budget to Parliament today for the new India, which is developing as a key economic power in the globe."

    "Budget-23 ensures that everyone has access to support and opportunity through a variety of announcements regarding capital, digitalization, new cities, investment in the skills of young people, and tax cuts for the middle class," the BJP leader added.

    The MoS Electronics and IT noted that nations worldwide are struggling to recover from the effects of the two-year COVID pandemic and the European war. "However, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is constructing a robust economy, reducing taxes for the country's middle class, and increasing benefits for farmers and MSMEs," Rajeev Chandrasekhar added.

    Also read: Budget 2023: Mobiles, TVs to get cheaper; Gold, silver, cigarettes to get costlier; See full list here 

    "Thank you to the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister for reaching out to the people and guiding India out of one of its gravest crises," he concluded.

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2023, 5:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gautam Adani is not richest Indian in world anymore know who is Asia richest person gcw

    Gautam Adani is not richest Indian in world anymore; Know who is Asia’s richest person

    Budget 2023: Biggest-ever allocation for Indian sports worth Rs 3,397.32 crore-ayh

    Budget 2023: Biggest-ever allocation for Indian sports worth Rs 3,397.32 crore

    India Inc hails Budget 2023, calls it bold and one that prepares India for Amrit Kaal

    India Inc hails Budget 2023, calls it bold and growth oriented

    Budget 2023: Direct, indirect taxes comprise 58 paise of every rupee in government coffer snt

    Budget 2023: Direct, indirect taxes comprise 58 paise of every rupee in government coffer

    Replacing old political sorry polluting vehicles FM Sitharaman slip of tongue leaves MPs in splits gcw

    'Replacing old political...sorry... polluting vehicles' FM Sitharaman's slip of tongue leaves MPs in splits

    Recent Stories

    Gautam Adani is not richest Indian in world anymore know who is Asia richest person gcw

    Gautam Adani is not richest Indian in world anymore; Know who is Asia’s richest person

    football Enzo Fernandez's blockbuster move to Chelsea sparks meme fest; will world champion become Pride of London snt

    Enzo Fernandez's blockbuster move to Chelsea sparks meme fest; will world champion become 'Pride of London'?

    Samanthas Shaakuntalam to Dhanush's Vaathi to Vijay Sethupathi's Michael- 8 South movies releasing in February RBA

    Samantha's Shaakuntalam to Dhanush's Vaathi to Vijay Sethupathi's Michael- 8 South movies releasing in Feb

    Main Khiladi starring Akshay, Emraan from Selfiee out now; fans hail, 'The OG Khiladi Is Back'

    Main Khiladi starring Akshay, Emraan from Selfiee out now; fans hail, 'The OG Khiladi Is Back'

    Budget 2023: Biggest-ever allocation for Indian sports worth Rs 3,397.32 crore-ayh

    Budget 2023: Biggest-ever allocation for Indian sports worth Rs 3,397.32 crore

    Recent Videos

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon