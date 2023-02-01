Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Budget 2023: Govt providing strong impetus to growth, job creation, says Sitharaman

    First Published Feb 1, 2023, 11:23 AM IST

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday that India is heading towards a bright future despite challenges, as she delivered her fifth budget in the parliament.

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that three things were in focus – Facilitating ample opportunity for citizens especially the youth, second is providing strong impetus to growth and job and third is strengthening macro economic stability.

    It is the last budget the Indian government will present before the country holds a national election the following year.

    According to the Economic Survey 2022–23, which was published on Tuesday, the GDP of the nation is expected to increase by between 6.8% and 6.9% in FY24. According to its early projections, the economy would expand by 7% in FY23, which is faster than the RBI's forecast.

