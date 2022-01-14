  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Budget 2022 Demystified: What is fiscal deficit? How is it calculated?

    One of the many indicators on which the Budget 2022 will be assessed is the fiscal deficit.

    Budget 2022 Demystified What is fiscal deficit? How is it calculated?
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 14, 2022, 8:59 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Like every year, the government will be presenting the Union Budget in Parliament in February. One of the many indicators on which Budget 2022 will be assessed is the fiscal deficit. But sure of what fiscal deficit means and why it matters? Read on...

    What is a fiscal deficit?

    Basically, the fiscal deficit is the difference between the government’s total revenue and total expenditure. It provides an indication of how much borrowing is required by the government. The Government of India describes fiscal deficit as the excess of total payouts from the consolidated fund of India, excluding debt repayment, over total receipts into the fund (excluding the debt receipts) during a financial year.

    Generally, a fiscal deficit is caused either by a massive surge in capital expenditure or through a revenue deficit. Capital expenditure or Capex is involved while setting up long-term assets such as buildings, factories and other developments. Generally, deficits are financed via borrowing from either the Reserve Bank of India or through funds raised from capital markets by means of Treasury Bills and Bonds.

    How is fiscal deficit calculated?

    The fiscal deficit is computed, taking into account the difference between the government expenditure and the total income earned. The components through which the government earns its revenue include Goods and Service Tax, income tax, corporation tax, customs duty, interest receipts, dividends and profits, interest receipts, dividends and profits, Union Territory taxes, Union excise duty, external grants, other non-tax revenues and receipts of the Union territories.

    At the same time, government expenditure includes interest payments, revenue expenditure, capital expenditure and grants-in-aid for the creation of capital assets.

    Is fiscal deficit a bad sign?

    Fiscal deficit is a common feature of all economies. It's a rare phenomenon for an economy to report a surplus. For any economy around the world, a high fiscal deficit is not always seen as bad for the economy, especially if the funds are to build roads, airports and Railway lines. That's because these expenditures help generate funds for the government at a later stage.

    India’s fiscal deficit

    In 2020-21, India’s fiscal deficit was 9.3 per cent or Rs 18.21 lakh crore of GDP. According to Fitch Ratings, India is expected to improve its fiscal deficit to 6.6 per cent of GDP this fiscal. The Narendra Modi government expects a deficit of 6.8 per cent of GDP or Rs 15.06 lakh crore for the current fiscal.

    Also Read: FICCI gives 12 suggestions to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    Also Read: With banks' financial health improving, ICRA expects no more capital infusion

    Also Read: Demystifying Budget 2022: What is Economic Survey? Who prepares it?

    For more Budget-related stories, Click HERE 

    Last Updated Jan 14, 2022, 8:59 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Budget 2022: With banks' financial health improving, ICRA expects no more capital infusion

    Budget 2022: With banks' financial health improving, ICRA expects no more capital infusion

    Budget 2022-2023: FICCI gives 12 suggestions to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    Budget 2022: FICCI gives 12 suggestions to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    Cryptocurrency The day when meme coin Alien Shiba Inu jumped 500 per cent gcw

    Cryptocurrency: The day when meme coin Alien Shiba Inu jumped 500%

    Demystifying Budget 2022 What is Economic Survey? Who prepares it?

    Demystifying Budget 2022: What is Economic Survey? Who prepares it?

    Indian mango export to US to resume; India to import cherries and Alfalfa hay

    Indian mango export to US to resume; India to import cherries and Alfalfa hay

    Recent Stories

    Priyanka Chopra finally opens up on rumours of split with Nick Jonas; says it left her feeling blue drb

    Priyanka Chopra finally opens up on rumours of split with Nick Jonas; says it left her 'feeling blue'

    Hollywood Here how much Megan Fox custom made diamond and emerald engagement ring costs check out drb

    Here’s how much Megan Fox's custom-made diamond and emerald engagement ring costs; check out

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Rishabh Pant's gritty century headlines Day 3, check out the talking points-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Rishabh Pant's gritty century headlines Day 3, check out the talking points

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif celebrate their first Lohri in Indore; see pics drb

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif celebrate their first Lohri in Indore; see pics

    US sexual abuse case: Buckingham Palace strips Prince Andrew of all military titles

    US sexual abuse case: Buckingham Palace strips Prince Andrew of all military titles

    Recent Videos

    Guwahati Bikaner Express derails Dramatic footage shows extent of damage watch

    Guwahati-Bikaner Express derails in West Bengal: Dramatic footage shows extent of damage

    Video Icon
    PM Modi reviews COVID situation across country, takes stock of pandemic in all states/UTs with CMs-dnm

    PM Modi reviews COVID situation across country, takes stock of pandemic in all states/UTs with CMs

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 58): Kerala Blasters romp home to a 2-0 victory over Odisha FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 58): Kerala Blasters romp home to a 2-0 victory over Odisha FC

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 57): Ishan Pandita takes Jamshedpur FC to summit with 1-0 win over SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 57): Pandita takes Jamshedpur FC to summit with 1-0 win over East Bengal

    Video Icon
    After half a century Turkmenistan wants to close Gates of Hell blazing crater heres why

    After half a century, Turkmenistan wants to close 'Gates of Hell' blazing crater; here's why

    Video Icon