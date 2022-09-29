Big Eyes To Join The Top NFT Metaverses Like Solana And Axie Infinity

Big Eyes (BIG) is developed as a full-on community token with the goal of shifting wealth into the decentralised finance (DeFi) ecosystem, thus protecting an important part of the world’s ecosystem.

For many investors, the introduction of NFTs into the world of crypto has been nothing but a gift to mankind. The NFT market and the metaverse have continued to grow every day as new coins keep entering the market, due to the rapid growth of the market it is predicted to encounter minor issues. However, tokens such as Solana (SOL), Ethereum (ETH), and Axie Infinity (AXS) are a good way to secure your crypto investments and improve your NFT experience. The new crypto, Big Eyes wishes to join these big tokens to expand and better users' NFT and crypto experience in general.



Big Eyes (BIG), A Truly Different Coin.

Big Eyes (BIG) is developed as a full-on community token with the goal of shifting wealth into the decentralised finance (DeFi) ecosystem, thus protecting an important part of the world’s ecosystem. Community tokens have evolved to become a massive wealth generator for communities and charities. Big Eyes (BIG) intends to deliver more by building a blockchain ecosystem that self-propagates for Hypergrowth. The Big Eyes (BIG) platform will utilize NFTs to give access to more content and events that make the blockchain hypeship well worth boarding. Big Eyes (BIG) intends for its NFT collections to hit the top ten so as to bring satisfaction to the community and value for its token. Furthermore, profits from the NFT events will be put into a burn or not burn vote.



Big Eyes (BIG) goal is to be the most talked about meme coin in 2022 which will go ahead to rise all the way to 2030 through innovation and the acquisition of new technologies. This new crypto intends to go big on meme popularity, media, and big on cute to achieve this goal. The Big Eyes (BIG) platform will leverage the power of the community and network of expertise to amplify its success. Big Eyes (BIG) has the mission of also establishing and protecting ocean sanctuaries along with the beautiful fishes within them. The Big Eyes (BIG) platform has put its true value in its community as the platform believes they breathe life into the crypto market, the NFT, the defi, and they will create the Meta. A lot of cryptos have achieved their popularity with hype without real hard work, but the Big Eyes (BIG) crypto wants to witness evidence-based hype, as the platform believes "small paw prints lead to giant leaps."

Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) is considered one of the fastest blockchain networks in the cryptocurrency world. It is one cryptocurrency that has witnessed an immense increase in value since its launch in the crypto market. Solana (SOL) boasts a transaction speed of 50,000 transactions per second (TPS). Solana (SOL) has created a user-friendly environment for the development of various crypto-related projects. Its token is a utility token as it serves many use cases including as a governance token and for all transactions carried out on the platform.

Over the years, Solana (SOL) has won over the hearts of many investors with its low cost and fast transaction speed as its NFT security and transaction fee are top-notch. With the new and improved DeFi solutions Solana provides, the blockchain technology improves speed, scalability, and transaction fees. The Solana (SOL) blockchain's ecosystem capabilities make it one of the greatest solutions for GameFi creators.



Axie Infinity (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a unique NFT gaming platform where users can earn passively on gaming. The platform users can purchase animated NFTs called Axis and either use them for battle or trade them for profits. Axie Infinity (AXS) has made a stand-out as one of the most valuable metaverse currencies around. The metaverse is totally a gaming-focused metaverse and its AXS token is utilized in the game as a virtual currency that can be traded on various exchange platforms.

Although Axie Infinity (AXS) has experienced a lot of value loss lately due to the recent ongoing dip in the cryptocurrency world, it still has a market cap of over $3 billion. Axie Infinity (AXS) has been predicted by many crypto enthusiasts and investors to soon experience a surge in value, immediately after the dip. This comes partly because the coin announced the launch of a new feature that is foreseen to make it a better platform.



Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Disclaimer: This is a featured content