Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 24, 2024: Latest prices of 1gm,8gm and 10gm gold updated here

Gold prices hit new all-time highs, with international rates soaring from $1,800 in November to $2,622. In India, the cost per gram has surpassed the previous May record of Rs 6,895, reaching Rs 7,000.

Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Oct 24, 2024, 7:54 AM IST

Gold rates dipped in the domestic futures market on Thursday morning, influenced by weak global trends. This decline occurred despite the US Federal Reserve reducing benchmark rates by 50 basis points and hinting at the possibility of two additional cuts later this year.

Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, is India's third most populous city and a key IT hub. Known for its year-round pleasant climate, its residents often invest in gold through jewellery and bars.

Check out the 22k and 24k gold rates Today, October 24, 2024.

22k - Rs 7,455/gm
24k - Rs 7,828/gm

For 8gm - Rs 59,640(22k)
                  Rs 62,624(24k)

For 10gm - Rs 74,550(22k)
                   Rs 78,280(24k)

Check out the 22k and 24k gold rates Today, October 23, 2024.

22k - Rs 7,415/gm
24k - Rs 7,786/gm

For 8gm - Rs 59,320(22k)
                  Rs 62,288(24k)

For 10gm - Rs 74,150(22k)
                   Rs 77,860(24k)

Check out the 22k and 24k gold rates Today, October 22, 2024.

22k - Rs 7,415/gm
24k - Rs 7,786/gm

For 8gm - Rs 59,320(22k)
                  Rs 62,288(24k)

For 10gm - Rs 74,150(22k)
                   Rs 77,860(24k)

The gold rate in Bengaluru has significantly risen over the past 10 days. The price of 10gm gold has reached a record-high, Rs 70,000. Take a look at Gold rates over the past 5 days here.

October 21, 2024: Rs 7,395 for 22k
                                    Rs 7,765 for 24k

October 20, 2024: Rs 7,395 for 22k
                                    Rs 7,765 for 24k

October 19, 2024: Rs 7,395 for 22k
                                    Rs 7,765 for 24k

