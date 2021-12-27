  • Facebook
    Bank holidays in January 2022: Banks to be closed for 16 days, Check out the list

    There are no national holidays scheduled for next month, although most banks will be closed on January 26 in observance of Republic Day.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 27, 2021, 12:27 PM IST
    Banks in both the commercial and governmental sectors will be closed for several days next month, in January 2022. Many bank holidays are scheduled during the first month of the new year. In its yearly list, the Reserve Bank of India has published a list of holidays for the year 2022. The holidays have been planned following this list.

    According to the RBI calendar, there will be up to nine state-specific holidays in January 2022, which will begin later this week. This includes the first day of the year when banks in several states will be closed. So, if you have any banking-related tasks, you should first verify with your local branch about the bank holidays. According to a list, the number of vacations this month has been set at 11 by the central bank. This contains all of the month's Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays. On the first and third Saturdays of each month, banks stay open.

    There are no national holidays scheduled for next month, meanwhile most banks will be closed on January 26 due to Republic Day.

    Here is the full list of holidays for January 2022:

    • New Year's Day - Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, and Shillong: January 1
    • Sunday: January 2
    • New Year's Eve/Losoong - Aizawl and Gangtok: January 3
    • Losoong - Gangtok: January 4
    • Second Saturday: January 8
    • Sunday: January 9
    • Aizawl celebrates Missionary Day: January 11
    • Swami Vivekananda's Birthday in Kolkata: January 12
    • Makar Sankranti/Pongal in Ahmedabad and Chennai: January 14
    • Makar Sankranti Festival/Maghe Sankranti/Sankranti/Pongal/Thiruvalluvar Day in Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, and Hyderabad: January 15
    • Sunday: January 16
    • Thai Poosam in Chennai: January 18
    • Fourth Saturday: January 22
    • Sunday: January 23
    • Republic Day across India: January 26
    • Sunday: January 30

