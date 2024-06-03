Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding tour expected to boost demand for lavish cruise celebrations

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second lavish pre-wedding cruise festivities are expected to create a significant surge in the demand for cruise weddings and celebrations.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second lavish pre-wedding cruise festivities are expected to create a significant surge in the demand for cruise weddings and celebrations, according to industry insiders quoted by the Economic Times. This trend towards celebrating special occasions on cruises, offering an all-inclusive package with stunning sea views, has been gaining momentum among Indian families in recent years.

Jurgen Bailom, President and CEO of Cordelia Cruises, believes that the Ambani family's choice to host their pre-wedding festivities on a cruise will further fuel this trend. "I think the demand for celebrations and cruises is likely to increase following the Ambani cruise tour," Bailom stated.

He emphasized Cordelia Cruises' readiness to cater to Indian weddings, highlighting their comprehensive offerings from entertainment to culinary services. "When the couples visit the mandap, we ensure that the sun sets right behind the mandap. A cruise offers everything for a dream wedding," Bailom added, showcasing the unique and luxurious experience a cruise wedding can provide.

"From the royal theatre hosting the sangeet and reception to chefs, spa and salon services, non-stop entertainment, fireworks, drones, wedding photos and videos to placing 400,000 red roses on a ship, we have it and we do it all," he was quoted as saying in the ET report.

Nalini Gupta, Managing Director of Lotus Aero Enterprises and General Sales Agent of Costa Cruises in India, echoed this sentiment. She attributed the rise in cruise weddings to the sense of exclusivity and luxury they offer, combined with the convenience of an all-in-one package that includes stay, dining, and entertainment.

"The rise in cruise weddings in India can be attributed to several factors such as a sense of true exclusivity and luxury, an all-in-one, package of stay, dining and entertainment that simplifies planning, and the exotic, mesmerising seascape backdrop. There is only so much that a cruise wedding can offer. Given the high visibility and influence of the Ambani family, it is likely that their choice of celebration will inspire many more couples to consider cruise weddings. The idea of having a lavish, yet intimate wedding ceremony on a cruise is becoming increasingly attractive," Gupta added.

The influence of celebrities and social media influencers has also played a significant role in popularizing cruise weddings. Many business tycoons and celebrities have chosen to tie the knot on cruises, sharing their experiences online and driving interest among their followers.

Rajeev Kale, President and Country Head for Holidays, MICE, and Visa at Thomas Cook (India), reported a 40% increase in demand for cruises compared to pre-pandemic levels. He highlighted that the current trend extends beyond weddings to include celebrations of special occasions like birthdays, anniversaries, bachelor and bachelorette parties, and even babymoons.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant celebrated their second pre-wedding bash on a luxury cruise that set sail from May 29 to June 1, starting in Italy and concluding in France. The event was graced by numerous Bollywood A-listers and international personalities. The pre-wedding invitation card reads "La Vite E Un Viaggio", which means "life is a journey". Around 300 VIP guests from across the globe, including cricket legend MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi, actor-couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, actor Ranveer Singh, were invited for the event.

A strict no-phone policy was in effect aboard the cruise to safeguard the intimate moments shared by the couple. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot on July 12. The couple hosted a grand three-day pre-wedding bash in Gujarat's Jamnagar in March that was attended by the who's who of entertainment, politics and business world.

