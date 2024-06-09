Adani Airport Holding achieves milestone: Handles over 1 million tonnes of cargo in FY 2023-24

Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) on Sunday announced that it successfully managed one million tonnes of air cargo during the fiscal year 2023-2024 (FY24).

This marks a notable 7 percent increase compared to the previous fiscal year, where the total cargo handled was 944,912 metric tonnes, as stated by the company. Seven airports under AAHL's management facilitated over 10 lakh metric tonnes of cargo in FY24, claiming a strong 30.1 percent market share.

"At Adani Airport Holdings Limited, we have been consistently setting new benchmarks for operational efficiency. The cargo terminals have achieved a remarkable milestone, handling over 1 million tonnes this fiscal year," said Arun Bansal, CEO, AAHL.

During FY24, 65 percent of the cargo handled by the company was of international origin. The international cargo tonnage reached 662,258 metric tonnes, marking a significant 9 percent increase compared to the previous fiscal's 606,348 metric tonnes.

The primary commodities transported included automobiles, pharmaceuticals, perishables, electricals/electronics, and engineering goods.

"This achievement solidifies our position as key facilitators in both international and domestic airfreight operations in India," Bansal added.

In March 2024, Mumbai International Airport experienced its highest recorded volumes for the fiscal year.

Adani Airport Holdings Limited announced that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad successfully managed Indigo's first A320 neo freighter on May 18.

Additionally, international cargo operations at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow reached a record volume of 700 tonnes in March 2024.

