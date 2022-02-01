  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Budget 2022: Government to create over 6 million new jobs through Make in India

    India’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme in 14 sectors for Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) will create 6 million jobs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget 2022-23 speech.
     

    Budget 2022: Government to create over 6 million new jobs through Make in India-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 1, 2022, 12:25 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Presenting her fourth annual budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government is aiming to create over 6 million jobs through Production Linked Incentive Schemes and reiterated that India is on path of strong recovery.

    India’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme in 14 sectors for Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) will create 6 million jobs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget 2022-23 speech.

    She said that the PLI scheme would account for additional new production of Rs 30 trillion.

    “PLI in 14 sectors will create 60 lakh new jobs and additional production of Rs 30 lakh crore in next 5 years, says Nirmala Sitharaman,” she said.

    “The government is focused on citizen-centric reforms and this Budget aims to reform the economy over the next 25 years, she added.

    FM Sitharaman said that after Gati Shakti will propel the economy forward, resulting in more jobs and opportunities for young people.

    The PLI scheme, announced in the Budget for 2021-22, has set aside nearly Rs 2 trillion in incentives over 5 years to encourage local production and exports, and was initially meant for sectors such as telecom, electronics, and automotives, before gradually including some others. 

    Sitharaman, who presented her second ‘paperless’ budget this year, said that India’s economy would expand by 9.2 per cent in the fiscal year ending March 31. In the previous financial year, the economy had contracted by a record 7.3 per cent, as harsh Covid-related restrictions crippled commercial activity, denting demand for goods and services, and disrupting supply chains.   

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2022, 12:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Budget 2022: Made in India tablet replaces Bahi-Khata for paperless Budget FM Nirmala Sitharaman-dnm

    Budget 2022: ‘Made in India’ tablet replaces ‘Bahi-Khata’ for paperless Budget

    Economic Survey 2022 makes strong case for continuation of bold reforms

    Economic Survey 2022 makes strong case for continuation of bold reforms

    Economic Survey 2022: 7 lakh orders of new cars pending due to semiconductor shortage

    Economic Survey 2022: 7 lakh orders for new cars pending due to semiconductor shortage

    Economic Survey 2022: Vaccination a macro-economic indicator

    Economic Survey 2022: Vaccination a macro-economic indicator

    Economic Survey 2022 highlights: Govt pegs growth at 9.2 per cent in FY22

    Economic Survey 2022 highlights: Govt pegs India's growth at 9.2 per cent in FY22

    Recent Stories

    Budget 2022 FM announces Digital rupee introduction by RBI gcw

    Budget 2022: FM announces Digital rupee introduction by RBI

    Moses J. Moseley passes away at 31: The Walking Dead universe mourns loss of precious soul

    Moses J. Moseley passes away at 31: The Walking Dead universe mourns loss of precious soul

    Budget 2022 400 new generation Vande Bharat trains to be deployed during next 3 years says FM Sitharaman gcw

    Budget 2022: 400 new generation Vande Bharat trains to be deployed during next 3 years, says FM Sitharaman

    PM Modi's Youtube followers highest among global political leaders with 100 lakh subscribers - ADT

    PM Modi's Youtube followers highest among global political leaders with 100 lakh subscribers

    India records 167059 new COVID cases positivity rate drops to 11 dot 69 per cent gcw

    India records 1,67,059 new COVID cases, positivity rate drops to 11.69%

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs BFC: Kerala Blasters have no regrets, we are not sad - Ivan Vukomanovic on Bengaluru FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters have no regrets, we are not sad - Ivan Vukomanovic on Bengaluru FC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs BFC: Bengaluru FC was a bit unlucky - Marco Pezzaiuoli on Kerala Blaster win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC was a bit unlucky, but we don't think about the fourth position - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 76): Naorem Roshan Singh helps Kerala Blasters pip Bengaluru FC wins 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 76): Naorem Roshan Singh helps Kerala Blasters pip Bengaluru FC 1-0

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal: Little disappointment, but we have to be proud of SCEB players - Mario Rivera on ATKMB defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Little disappointment, but we have to be proud of SCEB players - Mario Rivera on ATKMB defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: I'm happy for ATKMB players because they are happy with these three points - Juan Ferrando on SCEB win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I'm happy for ATKMB players because they are happy with these three points - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    x
    live blog image

    Presenting Sponsor
    sponsor image 1sponsor image 2