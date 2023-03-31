Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5: After wild quarrel, Vishnu Joshi-Sreedevi become friends; here's what happened

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 witnessed the most heated confrontation between Vishnu Joshi and Sreedevi during the weekly challenge. They were spotted arguing and using abrasive language. Here's what happened.

Participants in the last weekly task had to gather all the blocks and fill the frame. According to the task's criteria, the blue blocks were for nominees, while the pink ones for participants who are in the safe zone. Shiju-Vishnu and Sree devi-Midhun were the teams, and the former team gathered the most blocks to win the mission. Then, the Bigg Boss informed the contestants about the golden block in between tasks. Midhun attempted to grab the golden block after learning about it, but Sreedevi took it from him.

Soon after, Vishnu and Sreedevi began to argue verbally. Sreedevi attempted to approach Vishnu before he took the golden block, Vishnu screamed. Sreedevi, however, tossed the golden block away, claiming it was unfairly portraying her as a nasty girl.

Sreedevi wasn't prepared to speak with Vishnu any longer. Nevertheless, Manisha, a fellow contestant, requested that the two should sort out their issues. On the other hand, Manisha asked Vishnu to find a solution. Later, Sreedevi calmed down and was prepared to speak, Vishnu reciprocated the gesture by displaying his friendship.

Vishnu expressed his regret if Sreedevi's parents were hurt. He also made it clear that he had not intended to intentionally hurt anyone. Sreedevi herself emphasised that while she was first offended, they have since become close friends.

For the unaware, Vishnu Joshi is a fitness model. He had made it to the top six in the 2019 Mr. India competition. He has won the title of Mr. Kerala in 2017 and Mr. Ernakulam in 2019. Devu alias Sridevi is a popular vlogger and model. Sridevi has also appeared in YouTube videos and short films.