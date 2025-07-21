The Tata Nano is set to return in 2025 with enhanced features, impressive mileage, and affordability. Boasting modern amenities and improved safety, it targets Indian families with a price point starting around Rs 2.80 lakh.

TATA NANO 2025: The Tata Nano is returning in 2025, showcasing affordability and a host of features. With its excellent mileage, contemporary features, and safety, it is made for Indian families of today. With a stated mileage of 40 km/l, it is an excellent option for city drivers and first-time purchasers. For small families seeking a reasonably priced and useful vehicle, this vehicle is ideal.

New Tata Nano Resembles Premium Hatchback

It features a hexagonal front grille, LED headlamps, and daytime running lights (DRL). Bold alloy wheels and new color options are also available. With a length of just 3.1 meters and 180 mm ground clearance, it's ideal for navigating India's busy city traffic and parking.

It houses a 624 cc twin-cylinder petrol engine generating approximately 38 PS of power and 51 Nm of torque. Gearbox options include a 5-speed manual and Automatic Manual Transmission. Turbo-petrol, CNG, and EV models with a range of up to 250 km are planned for the future.

What's the Mileage?

Tata claims the car can achieve up to 26 km per liter in Eco mode. With a 24-liter fuel tank, this translates to a range of approximately 550 km, making it an excellent option for daily city commutes. It accelerates from 0-60 kmph in just 8 seconds and has a top speed of around 105 kmph.

What Are The Features?

Combining a premium look with utility, the car features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (Android Auto, Apple CarPlay), a digital driver cluster, steering audio controls, Bluetooth, USB, AUX support, power windows, and central locking. A sunroof and comfortable reclining front seats are also included.

Safety features include 4 airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking sensors and camera, a strong steel body shell, seatbelt reminders, ESC, and side impact beams.

CNG and EV models coming?

Tata plans to launch CNG and electric variants of the Nano in 2025, alongside the petrol model. The CNG model offers potential annual savings of around Rs 18,000. The EV model boasts a range of 250 km on a single charge.

What's the Price?

The feature-rich Tata Nano 2025 starts at an ex-showroom price of just Rs 2.80 lakh, with some initial trims potentially available for around Rs 1.45 lakh. The EV variant is expected to be priced between Rs 5-7 lakh. Notably, Tata offers an EMI option allowing purchases with payments as low as Rs 1,000-1,500.