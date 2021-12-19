Rolls Royce to Bentley to Land Rover: Big Boy Toyz to begin e-auction of vintage cars on December 19

The bidding for the legendary Volkswagen Beetle 1960 will begin at Re 1 on December 19 at the e-auction for vintage and antique autos. Rolls Royce, Bentley, Cadillac, Land Rover, Mercedes, and Chevrolet will all be auctioned off. Big Boy Toyz (BBT), a major pre-owned luxury automotive firm, stated that the auction would go live on December 19 at noon, allowing anybody from anywhere in the world to participate. BBT claims to be the first car organisation in India to conduct online auctions of vintage and classic vehicles. The auction for the Volkswagen Beetle 1960 will begin at Re 1. The Beetle will be auctioned off with no reserve and sold to the highest bidder.

Professionals will inspect all historic automobiles auctioned by BBT, and details about them will be published on the internet. According to the firm, the auction results will be disclosed on January 8, 2022, at 3 p.m. Bidders may visit the BBT offices in Gurugram to examine the collection before bidding, or they can watch a 360-degree view of the automobiles on the internet for a first-hand digital experience of the vehicle. In addition, BBT has established a dedicated helpline to assist bidders and give information.

According to Jatin Ahuja, founder and CEO of BBT, these automobiles are being transported from various nation regions. Individuals from all over the world may bid on them. He stated that antique cars are purchased for design, driving experience, history, heritage, and sentimental value. Several collectors have acquired these unique works of art, passed down from generation to generation. He went on to say that they are looking forward to new enthusiastic collectors entering the market and bidding on these wonderful and rare automobiles. BBT intends to turn this e-auction of antique and classic cars into a Rs 100 crore vertical for the firm.