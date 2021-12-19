  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rolls Royce to Bentley to Land Rover: Big Boy Toyz to begin e-auction of vintage cars on December 19

    Big Boy Toyz (BBT), a major pre-owned luxury automotive firm, stated that the auction would go live on December 19 at noon, allowing anybody from anywhere in the world to participate.

    Rolls Royce to Bentley to Land Rover Big Boy Toyz to begin e auction of vintage cars on December 19 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 19, 2021, 12:24 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The bidding for the legendary Volkswagen Beetle 1960 will begin at Re 1 on December 19 at the e-auction for vintage and antique autos. Rolls Royce, Bentley, Cadillac, Land Rover, Mercedes, and Chevrolet will all be auctioned off. Big Boy Toyz (BBT), a major pre-owned luxury automotive firm, stated that the auction would go live on December 19 at noon, allowing anybody from anywhere in the world to participate. BBT claims to be the first car organisation in India to conduct online auctions of vintage and classic vehicles. The auction for the Volkswagen Beetle 1960 will begin at Re 1. The Beetle will be auctioned off with no reserve and sold to the highest bidder.

    Professionals will inspect all historic automobiles auctioned by BBT, and details about them will be published on the internet. According to the firm, the auction results will be disclosed on January 8, 2022, at 3 p.m. Bidders may visit the BBT offices in Gurugram to examine the collection before bidding, or they can watch a 360-degree view of the automobiles on the internet for a first-hand digital experience of the vehicle. In addition, BBT has established a dedicated helpline to assist bidders and give information.

    Also Read | MG Motor India to launch over 1,000 NFTs for first time, sale to begin from December 28

    According to Jatin Ahuja, founder and CEO of BBT, these automobiles are being transported from various nation regions. Individuals from all over the world may bid on them. He stated that antique cars are purchased for design, driving experience, history, heritage, and sentimental value. Several collectors have acquired these unique works of art, passed down from generation to generation. He went on to say that they are looking forward to new enthusiastic collectors entering the market and bidding on these wonderful and rare automobiles. BBT intends to turn this e-auction of antique and classic cars into a Rs 100 crore vertical for the firm.

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2021, 12:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tata Motors joins hands with Maharashtra government to set up registered vehicle scrapping facility gcw

    Tata Motors joins hands with Maharashtra government to set up registered vehicle scrapping facility

    MG Motor India to launch over 1000 NFTs for first time sale to begin from December 28 gcw

    MG Motor India to launch over 1,000 NFTs for first time, sale to begin from December 28

    Ola delivers first 100 S1 S1 Pro electric scooters in India gcw

    Ola delivers first 100 S1, S1 Pro electric scooters in India

    TVS Motor BMW collaborate to produce electric two-wheelers in India gcw

    TVS Motor, BMW collaborate to produce electric two-wheelers in India

    Toyota intends to offer 30 electric vehicles worldwide by 2030 gcw

    Toyota intends to offer 30 electric vehicles worldwide by 2030

    Recent Stories

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Virat Kohli sweats out at nets, Cheteshwar Pujara backs Indian pacers for success (WATCH)-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22: Virat Kohli sweats out at nets, Cheteshwar Pujara backs Indian pacers for success (WATCH)

    At 4 dot 6 degrees Delhi records coldest morning as cold wave hits North India gcw

    At 4.6 degrees, Delhi records coldest morning as cold wave hits North India

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu chills with her pets on Sunday morning [Photos] SCJ

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu chills with her pets on Sunday morning [Photos]

    Kerala political violence BJP SDPI members hacked to death Section 144 imposed in Alappuzha gcw

    Kerala political violence: BJP, SDPI members hacked to death, Section 144 imposed in Alappuzha

    Bengaluru 7 members of Karnataka Ranadheera Pade arrested in connection with Shivaji statue vandalism gcw

    Bengaluru: 7 members of Karnataka Ranadheera Pade arrested in connection with Shivaji statue vandalism

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 34): FC Goa, Hyderabad FC settle for 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 34): FC Goa, Hyderabad FC settle for 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 33): Chennaiyin FC edges past Odisha FC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 33): Chennaiyin FC edges past Odisha FC 2-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs SC East Bangal: SCEB is doing its best, but it's not enough - Jose Manuel Diaz after NEUFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB is doing its best, but it's not enough - Jose Manuel Diaz after NEUFC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs SCEB, Match Highlights (Game 32): SC East Bengal stays winless, loses to NorthEast United 0-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 32): SC East Bengal stays winless, loses to NorthEast United 0-2

    Video Icon
    why US cdc recommends pfizer moderna covid-19 vaccine over j&J shot blood clots coronavirus

    Here's why US CDC has recommended Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines over J&J shot

    Video Icon