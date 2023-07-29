Onam 2023: Tata offers huge festival discounts of upto Rs 80000 on its car models in Kerala

Onam 2023: Tata Motors is offering significant discounts on a range of passenger vehicles, including popular models and electric variants, to residents of Kerala in anticipation of the Onam festival. The discounts amount to up to Rs. 80,000 and come with other benefits.

Onam 2023: Tata Motors has recently announced substantial discounts on various passenger vehicles, with savings of up to Rs 80,000. The discounted models include popular ones like Tiago, Altroz, Punch, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari, as well as electric variants like Tigor EV, Nexon EV Max, and Nexon EV Prime. This limited-time offer is only available to residents of Kerala in anticipation of the upcoming Onam festival in August.

Highlighting Kerala's strong performance as a market, Tata Motors has 105 sales outlets and 65 service centres in the state. The company has assured customers of early delivery and is also collaborating with government and financial institutions to provide attractive financial options for car buyers.

Apart from the discounts on models, Tata Motors is offering scratch cards, gift vouchers, and guaranteed gifts with every purchase, making it an excellent opportunity for those looking to bring home their dream cars.

Customers can get a discount of Rs 25,000 to Rs 80,000 based on the choice of models. Know the model-wise Tata-Motors discounts available on Onam offer:

Nexon Petrol: Rs 24,000

Punch: Rs 25,000

Nexon Diesel: Rs 35,000

Ultros: Rs 40,000

Tiago: Rs 50,000

Nexon EV Prime: Rs 56,000

Nexon EV Max: Rs 61,000

Harrier: Rs 70,000

Safari: Rs 70,000

Tigor EV: Rs 80,000

The Altroz, a popular premium hatchback, has received a positive response from customers in Kerala. To further enhance its appeal, Tata Motors is introducing the Altroz XM and XM(S) variants, positioned between the existing XE and XM+ models.

These variants come with various desirable features, including an electric sunroof in the XM(S) variant.

Additionally, the Ultroz 1.2 Revotron petrol manual variants now come with standard features like four power windows and remote keyless entry. Customers also have the option to enhance their cars with larger infotainment systems from Tata Motors' accessories catalogue.