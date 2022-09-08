Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mahindra XUV 400 to be unveiled in India today: When and where to watch the event live?

    As seen from spy images, the XUV400 is expected to be larger than the XUV300. The XUV400 is expected to be in the Rs 15-20 lakh price range. It will have two battery options, and is likely to have an updated infotainment system that shows more EV- specific data, and ADAS.

    Mahindra XUV 400 to be unveiled in India today When and where to watch the event live gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 8, 2022, 11:01 AM IST

    Mahindra & Mahindra is all set to reveal unveil Mahindra XUV400 in the Indian market today. The event will start around 7:30 PM (IST). "Electric has a new beat that will get your heart racing. Get ready for some fun this #WorldEVday, on 8th September," MahindraXUV400 tweeted recently. The event will, according to the firm, be live-streamed on Mahindra Born Electric's official YouTube page. The company's official social media accounts offer access to it as well.

    The firm previewed the new vehicle, the "Mahindra XUV 400," with a number of teasers that included some important information about the vehicle. "Lights. Camera. Electric. XUV400, the new all-electric SUV from the house of Mahindra will be revealing soon to redefine fun. Watch this space for more http://bit.ly/3RvDflL," the company tweeted.

    The business will employ the new Twin Peaks emblem on the EV, according to a Mahindra XUV 400 teaser. The automobile will also have fashionable headlights for a more appealing front appearance. The Mahindra XUV400 will have the same front and back profiles as the XUV300, starting with its design. A new closed grille, however, is embellished with several "X"-shaped inlays, suggesting that its XUV pedigree was on exhibit. The tail lights may have undergone minor changes, but we are unable to confirm this at this time. The headlights remain the same rectangular units with L-shaped LED DRL inserts.

    A somewhat modified front bumper, particularly around the fog lamp unit, which displayed a distinct grey-colored insert, was another design feature in the teaser film. The remainder of the XUV400's profile is identical to that of the XUV300.

    The XUV400 is anticipated to have a range of 250–300 km on a single charge, similar to the Nexon EVs. Price ranges for Mahindra's next SUV are anticipated to range from Rs 18 lakh to Rs 22 lakh. The XUV400 will be the brand’s first eSUV for the mass market in India.

    Last Updated Sep 8, 2022, 11:01 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MG Motor teases interior of Hector SUV ahead of its launch; know details - adt

    MG Motor teases interior of Hector SUV ahead of its launch; know details

    Rear seat occupants not wearing a seat belt will be penalised Nitin Gadkari after Cyrus Mistry death gcw

    Rear seat occupants not wearing a seat belt will be penalised, says Gadkari

    Mercedes-Benz to investigate Cyrus Mistry's car accident - adt

    Mercedes-Benz to investigate Cyrus Mistry's car accident; collects encrypted data

    Hyundai Venue N Line SUV 2022 launched 5 reasons why it should be your next car gcw

    Hyundai Venue N Line launched: 5 reasons why it should be your next car

    Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV teased before official launch Watch video gcw

    Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV teased before official launch; Watch video

    Recent Stories

    IMD predicts heavy rainfall over Maharashtra, Odisha: Check complete forecast here AJR

    IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, Odisha: Check complete forecast here

    Apple introduces AirPods Pro 2 with Badshah Voodoo song Netizens cant keep calm gcw

    Apple introduces AirPods Pro 2 with Badshah's Voodoo song; Netizens can't keep calm

    It will be main front not third front says Nitish Kumar on uniting Opposition for 2024 elections gcw

    'It will be main front, not third front,' says Nitish Kumar on uniting Opposition for 2024 elections

    Bharat Jodo Yatra, Day 2: 'Will play key role in Congress rejuvenation,' says Sonia Gandhi AJR

    Bharat Jodo Yatra, Day 2: 'Will play key role in Congress rejuvenation,' says Sonia Gandhi

    Google Doodle celebrates legendary singer filmmaker Bhupen Hazarika on his birth anniversary gcw

    Google Doodle celebrates legendary singer, filmmaker Bhupen Hazarika on his birth anniversary

    Recent Videos

    Kartavya Path walkthough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Kartavya Path walkthrough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup T20 2022: Too much crap on social media Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    'Too much crap on social media...' Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon