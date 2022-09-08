Mahindra XUV 400 to be unveiled in India today: When and where to watch the event live?

As seen from spy images, the XUV400 is expected to be larger than the XUV300. The XUV400 is expected to be in the Rs 15-20 lakh price range. It will have two battery options, and is likely to have an updated infotainment system that shows more EV- specific data, and ADAS.

Mahindra & Mahindra is all set to reveal unveil Mahindra XUV400 in the Indian market today. The event will start around 7:30 PM (IST). "Electric has a new beat that will get your heart racing. Get ready for some fun this #WorldEVday, on 8th September," MahindraXUV400 tweeted recently. The event will, according to the firm, be live-streamed on Mahindra Born Electric's official YouTube page. The company's official social media accounts offer access to it as well.

The firm previewed the new vehicle, the "Mahindra XUV 400," with a number of teasers that included some important information about the vehicle. "Lights. Camera. Electric. XUV400, the new all-electric SUV from the house of Mahindra will be revealing soon to redefine fun. Watch this space for more http://bit.ly/3RvDflL," the company tweeted.

The business will employ the new Twin Peaks emblem on the EV, according to a Mahindra XUV 400 teaser. The automobile will also have fashionable headlights for a more appealing front appearance. The Mahindra XUV400 will have the same front and back profiles as the XUV300, starting with its design. A new closed grille, however, is embellished with several "X"-shaped inlays, suggesting that its XUV pedigree was on exhibit. The tail lights may have undergone minor changes, but we are unable to confirm this at this time. The headlights remain the same rectangular units with L-shaped LED DRL inserts.

A somewhat modified front bumper, particularly around the fog lamp unit, which displayed a distinct grey-colored insert, was another design feature in the teaser film. The remainder of the XUV400's profile is identical to that of the XUV300.

The XUV400 is anticipated to have a range of 250–300 km on a single charge, similar to the Nexon EVs. Price ranges for Mahindra's next SUV are anticipated to range from Rs 18 lakh to Rs 22 lakh. The XUV400 will be the brand’s first eSUV for the mass market in India.