  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    GIIAS 2021: Hyundai Creta set for a major facelift, unveil today

    South Korean company Hyundai is about to launch a new facelift model of its Sports Utility Vehicle Creta at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show.

    GIIAS 2021 Hyundai Creta launch major facelift features specifications
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Indonesia, First Published Nov 11, 2021, 5:00 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    South Korean company Hyundai is about to launch a new facelift model of its Sports Utility Vehicle Creta. The luxurious SUV will be showcased at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show or GIIAS starting on Thursday. At the same time, some pictures of the new Creta may have been leaked on the Internet even before its launch. Many major changes have been made to this new model of the Creta. Considering that there is already significant demand for this car in India and coupled with the fact that new upgrades have been made, the sales are likely to go on overdrive.

    The new Hyundai Creta sports a new parametric grill. It has LED daytime running lamps. The headlights have been made sportier than before. Some changes have also been made to the rear of this car. It has been given sharp-looking taillights, giving the rear side a stunning finish.

    According to industry experts, the new Creta may include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 8 premium speakers from Bose, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple Car Play and Android Auto connectivity), panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seat. Features like a cooled glovebox, ambient lighting and an air purifier could be included in the Hyundai Creta. 

    The company has not yet shared any information ahead of the official unveiling at the auto show. Media reports suggest that Hyundai may give a 4-cylinder petrol engine with a capacity of 1.5 litres in the new Creta. This engine will generate 115hp power and 144Nm torque. The new Creta may be launched first in Indonesia. But an India launch is not far away, say experts. The diesel variant is expected to come with a 1.5CRD-I engine. 

    The new Creta will also get updated bluelink connected car technology that would provide extra safety features to the car. Hyundai Creta has a tremendous craze in India. This model of Hyundai is very famous among the people. Despite the lockdown in 2020, Hyundai Creta topped the list of most-sold SUVs followed by the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross. Hyundai Motor India Limited has increased sales in the Indian market by two per cent in the last months. It has sold 46,866 units this year compared to 45,809 units sold in August 2020.

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2021, 5:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Volkswagen temporarily stops TRoc SUV bookings after second batch gets sold out auto

    Volkswagen temporarily stops T-Roc SUV bookings after second batch gets sold out

    Video Icon
    GIIAS 2021 Honda set to launch new mid-size SUV concept

    GIIAS 2021: Honda set to launch new mid-size SUV concept today

    Video Icon
    Hyundai Tucson SUV 2021 gets 5 star rating in Euro NCAP crash test gcw

    Hyundai Tucson SUV 2021 gets 5 star rating in Euro NCAP crash test

    Video Icon
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 launched know everything from price to features gcw

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 launched; know everything from price to features

    Video Icon
    Maruti Suzuki dominates top 10 selling cars list Tata Motors Punch take 10 spot gcw

    Maruti Suzuki dominates top 10 selling cars list, occupy first 4 slots; Tata Motors’ Punch takes 10th spot

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Punjab Assembly unanimously passes resolution against Centre's BSF jurisdiction order-dnm

    Punjab Assembly unanimously passes resolution against Centre’s BSF jurisdiction order

    Video Icon
    Kangana Ranaut 8 statements that made her the Queen of controversies drb

    Kangana Ranaut’s 8 statements that made her the ‘Queen’ of controversies

    Video Icon
    Jammu-Kashmir: One unidentified terrorist killed, encounter underway in Kulgam-dnm

    Jammu-Kashmir: One unidentified terrorist killed, encounter underway in Kulgam

    Video Icon
    YouTube removes dislike counts on clips to curb online harassment gcw

    YouTube removes 'dislike' counts on clips to curb online harassment

    Video Icon
    Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa wedding details: Inside dance 'VIDEO' leaked, bride to wear Sabyasachi and more RCB

    Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa wedding details: Inside dance 'VIDEO' leaked, bride to wear Sabyasachi and more

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead new season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of new season (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    pfizer ceo albert bourla calls people who spread misinformation on covid 19 vaccines as criminals united states

    Pfizer CEO calls people who spread Covid vaccine misinformation as ‘criminals’

    Video Icon
    its now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in portugal europe work from home

    It's now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in this country

    Video Icon
    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ Study

    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ: Study

    Video Icon
    Abu Dhabi issues new rules law on marriage divorce inheritance child custody for non Muslims

    Decoded: Abu Dhabi's new laws on civil marriage, divorce, child custody for non-Muslims

    Video Icon