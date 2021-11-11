GIIAS 2021: Hyundai Creta set for a major facelift, unveil today

South Korean company Hyundai is about to launch a new facelift model of its Sports Utility Vehicle Creta. The luxurious SUV will be showcased at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show or GIIAS starting on Thursday. At the same time, some pictures of the new Creta may have been leaked on the Internet even before its launch. Many major changes have been made to this new model of the Creta. Considering that there is already significant demand for this car in India and coupled with the fact that new upgrades have been made, the sales are likely to go on overdrive.

The new Hyundai Creta sports a new parametric grill. It has LED daytime running lamps. The headlights have been made sportier than before. Some changes have also been made to the rear of this car. It has been given sharp-looking taillights, giving the rear side a stunning finish.

According to industry experts, the new Creta may include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 8 premium speakers from Bose, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple Car Play and Android Auto connectivity), panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seat. Features like a cooled glovebox, ambient lighting and an air purifier could be included in the Hyundai Creta.

The company has not yet shared any information ahead of the official unveiling at the auto show. Media reports suggest that Hyundai may give a 4-cylinder petrol engine with a capacity of 1.5 litres in the new Creta. This engine will generate 115hp power and 144Nm torque. The new Creta may be launched first in Indonesia. But an India launch is not far away, say experts. The diesel variant is expected to come with a 1.5CRD-I engine.

The new Creta will also get updated bluelink connected car technology that would provide extra safety features to the car. Hyundai Creta has a tremendous craze in India. This model of Hyundai is very famous among the people. Despite the lockdown in 2020, Hyundai Creta topped the list of most-sold SUVs followed by the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross. Hyundai Motor India Limited has increased sales in the Indian market by two per cent in the last months. It has sold 46,866 units this year compared to 45,809 units sold in August 2020.