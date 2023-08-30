Alfa Romeo unveils new limited-edition 33 Stradale; only 33 will be made

Alfa Romeo unveils the limited-edition 33 Stradale, a modern interpretation of the iconic classic. This two-seater coupé embodies Alfa Romeo's rich heritage and future vision. Its captivating design, aerodynamic prowess, and potent performance make it a true automotive masterpiece.

Alfa Romeo has unveiled the revival of the iconic "fuoriserie" (custom-built) 33 Stradale, a masterpiece that encapsulates the brand's past and future in terms of style and driving experience. This limited edition two-seater coupé, with only 33 exclusive units, blends Alfa Romeo's rich heritage with its vision for Italian sportsmanship.

Inspired by the legendary 1967 33 Stradale, the new 33 Stradale is a fusion of beauty and technology. Crafted at Alfa Romeo's "Bottega," this vehicle is a result of meticulous collaboration between the brand's designers, engineers, historians, and passionate buyers.

With a striking exterior that balances proportions and volumes flawlessly, the 33 Stradale pays homage to Alfa Romeo's commitment to timeless beauty. Its powerful forward design features the iconic shield and elliptical-base lighting, while butterfly doors and a wraparound sunroof provide a unique cockpit view.

Underneath its captivating design, the 33 Stradale boasts impressive aerodynamics, achieving a Cx of 0.375 without active systems. Available in Tributo and Alfa Corse trims, the interior emphasizes a minimalist design focused on enhancing the driving experience.

The Alfa Romeo team aimed to deliver a track car's performance with everyday usability. Collaborating with F1 driver Valtteri Bottas, they tuned the vehicle at the Balocco Proving Ground. The 33 Stradale offers a V-6 twin-turbo engine with over 620 horsepower, an eight-speed DCT gearbox, and an optional BEV configuration with more than 750 horsepower and a WLTP range of 450 km.

With outstanding performance metrics, including a top speed of 206 mph (333 km/h) and a 0 to 100 km/h time of under three seconds, the 33 Stradale combines power and agility.

Alfa Romeo's engineering shines through with a double-arm, active suspension and a front axle lift system for obstacle avoidance. A drive mode selector offers Strada (road) and Pista (track) modes, providing versatility in driving dynamics.

The brake-by-wire system and Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes ensure high-performance stopping power, while carbon fibre elements contribute to rigidity and lightness. The Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale is a celebration of automotive artistry, combining the brand's storied history with a vision for the future of driving pleasure.